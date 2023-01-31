Mobile App Changes
WHAT HAPPENED?
- Our public service—the news, information, resources and stories that we deliver to you for free every day—will now be presented under a new brand name: LAist.
- Everything you get from us (news, information, resources, stories, the best NPR programming - Fresh Air, All Things Considered, Wait Wait Don’t Tell me-, the BBC programming, The Daily, etc) stays the same. The only thing changing is our name.
- From now on we will be LAist. As always, you can stream our radio broadcast and programs in your LAist app for iOS and Android, and find the best coverage of greater Los Angeles, Orange County and the Inland Empire on LAist.com.
WHAT’S ACTUALLY CHANGING THEN?
On February 7th, we will start rolling out the renamed LAist app for iOS and Android, replacing the existing KPCC app. Once yours has been updated, you can find it on your device's Home Screen.
On your iPhone or iPad, it'll go from this:
To this:
On your Android device, it will go from this:
To this:
The app itself will otherwise be identical to what you're used to, with all the great content you know and love.
WHY DID WE CHANGE OUR NAME?
- As we evolve our mission of informing, serving and connecting Southern California communities in the platforms of their preferences, we acquired LAist with the intention of moving into a multi-platform world vs radio only.
- Delivering our service across multiple platforms will help us not only serve our current audience better, but also serve and engage with new audiences. The more Angelenos (and beyond) we serve, the stronger our region will become.
- For the past few years we have used both LAist and KPCC separately even when the stories and news that we deliver on both platforms are produced by the same newsroom. This has generated confusion as we've grown our operation.
- The news is evolving every day. Newsrooms across the country are shrinking or shuttering altogether. But the importance of in-depth local news has never been greater. With our new unified brand, you’ll know that our newsroom is here for you on the radio, online, on your phone, and on demand.
