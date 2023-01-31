Mobile App Changes

WHAT HAPPENED?

Our public service—the news, information, resources and stories that we deliver to you for free every day—will now be presented under a new brand name: LAist .

. Everything you get from us (news, information, resources, stories, the best NPR programming - Fresh Air, All Things Considered, Wait Wait Don’t Tell me-, the BBC programming, The Daily, etc) stays the same. The only thing changing is our name.

From now on we will be LAist. As always, you can stream our radio broadcast and programs in your LAist app for iOS and Android, and find the best coverage of greater Los Angeles, Orange County and the Inland Empire on LAist.com.

WHAT’S ACTUALLY CHANGING THEN?

On February 7th, we will start rolling out the renamed LAist app for iOS and Android, replacing the existing KPCC app. Once yours has been updated, you can find it on your device's Home Screen.

On your iPhone or iPad, it'll go from this:

To this:

On your Android device, it will go from this:

To this:

The app itself will otherwise be identical to what you're used to, with all the great content you know and love.



WHY DID WE CHANGE OUR NAME?