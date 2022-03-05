KPCC Major Supporters
KPCC is part of Southern California Public Radio (SCPR), a non-profit news organization that relies on donor support. We are grateful to the individuals and foundations that make the work of KPCC, LAist and LAist Studios possible. The following is a list of our major supporters.
Southern California Public Radio (SCPR) aims to produce independent journalism that is non-partisan, fact-based, and rigorous. While SCPR accepts donations from individuals and organizations for the support of our activities, we retain full authority over our editorial content. In the event that we would report on one of our funders our relationship will be fully disclosed.
To become a supporter of KPCC and SCPR, visit this page.
Major Donors
- Robert Adler and Sara Adler*
- The Ahmanson Foundation
- Melissa and Bob Alvarado
- The Angell Foundation
- Timothy D. and Sandy Armour
- Atlas Family Foundation
- The Ayrshire Foundation
- Sandra J. Ball-Rokeach
- Brad and Ashley Barrett
- Richard Allan Barry Family Charitable Foundation
- Charles B. Baumer for John and Hilda Arnold Foundation & Charles and Rita Baumer
- Peter Benedek
- Peter and Helen Bing
- Blue Shield of California Foundation
- Harold and Colene Brown Family Foundation
- John and Louise Bryson
- Buffett Early Childhood Fund
- Ying Cai and Wann S. Lee
- California Arts Council
- California Community Foundation
- The California Endowment
- California Health Care Foundation
- California Wellness Foundation
- Glenn Camhi and Paul Felix
- The Capital Group Companies Charitable Foundation
- Johnny Carson Foundation
- Esther S. M. Chao
- Richard and Karla Chernick
- College Futures Foundation
- Corporation for Public Broadcasting
- Alison Cotter
- Gordon and Dona Crawford
- Sally Graves De Witt
- The Carl and Roberta Deutsch Foundation
- Edison International
- Elyssa and Gil Elbaz
- Daniel and Phyllis Epstein
- First 5 LA
- Marianna and David Fisher
- Lauren and Austin Fite
- Jeff and Namy Folick
- Ford Foundation
- Dianne C. Freeman*
- Richard M. Friedel and Janet Gardner
- Bryant G. Garth/Kenneth and Harle Montgomery Foundation
- The Rosalinde and Arthur Gilbert Foundation
- Dan Greenberg* and Susan Steinhauser
- Dolores Grunigen
- Heather and Paul Haaga
- Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson
- The John Randolph Haynes and Dora Haynes Foundation
- William Randolph Hearst Foundation
- Leola I. Hildebrandt
- Karen Hillenburg
- Conrad N. Hilton Foundation
- Jennifer Hinman and Michael Moody
- Larry and Janice Hoffmann
- Hollywood Foreign Press Association
- Peter Yun Huh and Jihee Kim Huh
- William H. Hurt
- Stanley L. Iezman and Nancy Stark
- The James Irvine Foundation
- William and Rebecca Kamer
- W.M. Keck Foundation
- John S. and James L. Knight Foundation
- Kurt Knutzen and Audrey George
- The Kopcho Family Foundation
- LA Partnership for Early Childhood Investment
- Janet and Barry Lang
- Karin L. Larson*
- Dr. Rosalyn M. Laudati and Dr. James B. Pick
- The Leonetti/O'Connell Family Foundation
- Leonard M. Lipman, M.D.
- Jeff and Rachel Lipp
- Alicia Miñana and Robert Lovelace
- Henry Luce Foundation
- Gene Lucero and Marcia Williams
- Denise and Joseph Lumarda
- Kevin MacCarthy and Lauren Lexton
- Seth MacFarlane Foundation
- Allan H. Markowitz
- Judith and Stephen McDonald
- Mei Hu Chu Foundation
- Betsy and Ted Merchant
- Barry Meyer and Wendy Smith Meyer
- Carolyn Miller
- Jarl and Pamela Mohn
- Molly Munger and Stephen R. English
- Wendy Munger and Leonard L. Gumport
- Drew Murphy
- National Public Radio
- Michael Nissman
- Peggy and Charles Norris
- The Kenneth T. and Eileen L. Norris Foundation
- Nous Fund
- Jane and Ron Olson
- Orange County Community Foundation
- The Ralph M. Parsons Foundation
- Justine and Julian Wing-Kai Poon
- ProPublica
- QueensCare
- The Reis Foundation, Inc.
- Stewart and Lynda Resnick
- Peter Rice and Megan Haller
- The Ring Foundation
- Barbara U. Roberts
- Virgil and Brenda Roberts
- The Rose Hills Foundation
- Rosenthal Family Foundation
- Roth Family Foundation
- Dinah Ruch
- Marla and Jim Ryan
- Susan Saltz
- Satterberg Foundation
- Katherine Shen and Pei-Yuan Chia
- Linda Silverman and Ercil Brown
- Christine Sorenson
- Greg and Judi G. Stefflre
- Eugene and Marilyn Stein
- Isaac D. and Michal Sudit
- Tom and Marilyn Sutton
- Tikun Olam Foundation
- James R. Ukropina
- Guillermo J. Valenzuela Foundation
- Shaw Wagener and Deborah J. Heitz
- Mary-Jane Wagle
- The Ward Family Foundation
- Neil S. and Eve Weightman
- Joan Wells
- John H. Weston* and Connie Weston
- Timothy P. Whalen
- James Woodson White
- Suzanne V. Wilson
- Ying and Charlie Woo
* Deceased
