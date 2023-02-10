FilmWeek: ‘Magic Mike’s Last Dance,’ ‘Marlowe,’ ‘Sharper’ & More

Larry Mantle and LAist film critics Wade Major, Andy Klein and Amy Nicholson review this weekend’s new movie releases in theaters, streaming, and on demand platforms.



What Does AMC’s New Tiered-Price System Mean For Frequent Moviegoers?

On Monday, the nation’s biggest movie theater chain said it is implementing the same kind of ticket pricing. Called Sightline, the program from the financially strapped AMC Theatres chain will offer three different prices based on seat location. AMC is introducing Sightline this week at some of its theaters in New York, Chicago and Kansas City, and said it will expand the tiered pricing plan nationwide by the end of the year.

The price of a standard seat won’t change, but moviegoers will pay less for sitting very close to the screen, and more for the best locations, usually in the middle of the auditorium. Today on AirTalk, Larry sits down with John Horn, host of the LAist Studios podcast "Retake,” to talk about the news surrounding the large chain and what it means for the film industry.

With files from LAist, read John’s piece on the news here.

Larry Sits Down With Ayuko Babu To Talk The 31st Pan-African Film Festival

Thursday was the first day of the 31st Pan-African Film Festival, an event that screens over 200 films that are either from filmmakers of African descent or center folks in the African diaspora. This year, the event is taking place at the Baldwin Hills.

This week on FilmWeek, we talk to Ayuko Babu, executive director of the Pan-African Film Festival, to discuss the festivities and its artistic significance.

The Pan-African Festival will take place from February 9-20. You can find more info on the event here.

