FilmWeek: ‘Knock At The Cabin,’ ‘80 For Brady,’ ‘Baby Ruby’ And More

Published February 3, 2023 at 10:16 AM PST
Ben Aldridge and Johnathan Groff stand in a hallway of brown wooded cabinets and doors. Aldridge stands with his back against a corner wall that leads to the back of the hallway. The wall has a door with a padlock on it to keep it shut. Aldridge wears a grey t-shirt and is holding Kristen Cui. Cui's arms are wrapped around Aldridge's neck as she looks off to the right of frame, her eyes wide and mouth open as if scared. She wears a light brown hoodie. Aldrige's face is in profile looking in the same direction as Cui, his eyes also wide with a look of concern and confusion. Groff stands slightly crouched behind the other two. He wears a light blue bath robe with white thin white stripes. He looks off to the right of frame, his eyebrows slightly furrowed with worry. He seems to be holding a crowbar. They all seem to be trying to hide behind the wall from whatever they are looking at.
Courtesy of Universal Pictures

FW Reviews 2.3.23

Larry Mantle and KPCC film critics Christy Lemire, Peter Rainer and Charles Solomon review this weekend’s new movie releases in theaters, streaming, and on demand platforms.

Larry Mantle’s Conversation With Author Bruce Davis

Bruce Davis Interview 2.3.23

The Academy Awards never fail to bring spectacle and criticism to the world of film each year. Yet, despite its prestige and near-fanatic attention, the organization behind the awards has never produced a thorough account of its origins and early development. In his new book “The Academy and the Award: The Coming of Age of Oscar and the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences” (Brandeis University Press, 2022), Bruce Davis details the Academy’s birth and maturation to become the Hollywood staple we know today. Larry Mantle speaks with Davis, who served as director of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences for 20 years and as a staff member for 30, to discuss Davis’ book as a critical piece of filmmaking history.

