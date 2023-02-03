FilmWeek: ‘Knock At The Cabin,’ ‘80 For Brady,’ ‘Baby Ruby’ And More

FW Reviews 2.3.23 Listen • 30:32

Larry Mantle and KPCC film critics Christy Lemire, Peter Rainer and Charles Solomon review this weekend’s new movie releases in theaters, streaming, and on demand platforms.



Larry Mantle’s Conversation With Author Bruce Davis

Bruce Davis Interview 2.3.23 Listen • 19:02

The Academy Awards never fail to bring spectacle and criticism to the world of film each year. Yet, despite its prestige and near-fanatic attention, the organization behind the awards has never produced a thorough account of its origins and early development. In his new book “The Academy and the Award: The Coming of Age of Oscar and the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences” (Brandeis University Press, 2022), Bruce Davis details the Academy’s birth and maturation to become the Hollywood staple we know today. Larry Mantle speaks with Davis, who served as director of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences for 20 years and as a staff member for 30, to discuss Davis’ book as a critical piece of filmmaking history.