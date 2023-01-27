FilmWeek: ‘Close,’ ‘You People,’ ‘Shotgun Wedding,’ ‘Infinity Pool’ And More
Larry Mantle and KPCC film critics Wade Major and Tim Cogshell review this weekend’s new movie releases in theaters, streaming, and on demand platforms.
- “Close,” AMC The Grove & AMC Century City
- “You People,” IPIC Theater [Westwood] & Harkins Theater [Cerritos]; Streaming On Netflix
- “Pamela: A Love Story,” Streaming On Netflix January 31
- “Children Of The Mist,” Laemmle Claremont, Laemmle Glendale & Laemmle Monica Film Center [Santa Monica] January 30
- “The Quiet Epidemic,” Laemmle Monica Film Center [Santa Monica]
- “Shotgun Wedding,” Streaming On Prime Video
- “Infinity Pool,” Wide Release
- “Kompromat,” Laemmle Glendale; Available To Stream & On VOD
- “The Man In The Basement,” Laemmle Royal [West LA], Laemmle Town Center [Encino] & Regal Theater [Aliso Viejo]
- “Life Upside Down,”Laemmle Monica Film Center [Santa Monica]
- “The Mission,” On VOD & Digital
Larry Mantle Talks To KPCC’s John Horn About Sundance
John Horn Sundance 1.27.23
The Sundance Film Festival returned in person this year for the first time since the COVID-19 outbreak. The festival is known for its showcase of independent films and diverse filmmakers, many of which struck distribution deals with some of the industry’s largest buyers such as Netflix, Apple TV+ and A24 in the festival's first few days.
KPCC’s John Horn joins Larry today to discuss this year's biggest Sundance premieres and the current landscape of independent filmmaking.