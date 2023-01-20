©2023 Southern California Public Radio
Filmweek with Larry Mantle
FilmWeek: ‘When You Finish Saving The World,’ ‘Missing,’ ‘Beautiful Beings’ And More

Published January 20, 2023 at 9:50 AM PST
Storm Reid sits in a dark bedroom, the only light coming in from an open door that leads to a light hallway. Reid's face is lit up with the cold, bluish light characteristic of a computer screen, though the computer cannot be seen as the audience seems to be viewing her from the screen's perspective. Reid holds a cellphone to her right ear. Her lips are slightly open, her eyes staring at the screen in front of her. She looks scared, her face a little flush, maybe from crying. She wears a green cardigan with a navy blue t-shirt underneath.
FilmWeek: ‘When You Finish Saving The World,’ ‘Missing,’ ‘Beautiful Beings’ And More

Larry Mantle and KPCC film critics Lael Loewenstein, Andy Klein and Charles Solomon review this weekend’s new movie releases in theaters, streaming, and on demand platforms.

John Horn’s Interview with filmmakers Guillermo del Toro, Alfonso Cuarón, and Alejandro González Iñárritu at a Netflix event held at The Academy Museum

In recent years, Netflix has become a platform known for its foreign films and television series, as streaming platforms allow more opportunities for foreign filmmakers to reach wider audiences. Just this year Mexican filmmakers Guillermo del Toro and Alejandro González Iñárritu partnered with Netflix on the respective projects of “Pinocchio” and “Bardo,” and in 2019 Alfonso Cuarón won an Oscar for his film “Roma” which was also produced by Netflix.

All three filmmakers, who share a friendship spanning their film careers, sat down with KPCC’s John Horn at a Netflix event earlier this month to discuss their various projects in this new age of movie-making.

