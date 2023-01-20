FilmWeek: ‘When You Finish Saving The World,’ ‘Missing,’ ‘Beautiful Beings’ And More

FW Reviews 1.20.23 Listen • 31:32

Larry Mantle and KPCC film critics Lael Loewenstein, Andy Klein and Charles Solomon review this weekend’s new movie releases in theaters, streaming, and on demand platforms.



John Horn’s Interview with filmmakers Guillermo del Toro, Alfonso Cuarón, and Alejandro González Iñárritu at a Netflix event held at The Academy Museum

FW Feature 1.20.23 Listen • 20:04

In recent years, Netflix has become a platform known for its foreign films and television series, as streaming platforms allow more opportunities for foreign filmmakers to reach wider audiences. Just this year Mexican filmmakers Guillermo del Toro and Alejandro González Iñárritu partnered with Netflix on the respective projects of “Pinocchio” and “Bardo,” and in 2019 Alfonso Cuarón won an Oscar for his film “Roma” which was also produced by Netflix.

All three filmmakers, who share a friendship spanning their film careers, sat down with KPCC’s John Horn at a Netflix event earlier this month to discuss their various projects in this new age of movie-making.