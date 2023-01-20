FilmWeek: ‘When You Finish Saving The World,’ ‘Missing,’ ‘Beautiful Beings’ And More
FilmWeek: ‘When You Finish Saving The World,’ ‘Missing,’ ‘Beautiful Beings’ And More
Larry Mantle and KPCC film critics Lael Loewenstein, Andy Klein and Charles Solomon review this weekend’s new movie releases in theaters, streaming, and on demand platforms.
- “When You Finish Saving The World,” In Select Theaters
- “Missing,” Wide Release
- “Beautiful Beings,” Laemmle Glendale
- “The Super 8 Years,” Laemmle Glendale, Laemmle Monica Film Center [Santa Monica] & Laemmle Claremont January 23
- “JUNG_E,” Streaming on Netflix
- “Chess Story,” Laemmle Monica Film Center [Santa Monica]
- “That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime The Movie,” Wide Release
- “Out Of Exile,” Galaxy Theater Mission Grove; On Digital & On Demand
- “Bezos: The Beginning,” On VOD January 24
- “New Gods: Yang Jian,” In Select Theaters
- “Blaze,” Cinelounge Sunset; Available to Stream
- “Brotherhood Of The Wolf,” Alamo Drafthouse [DTLA]
- “Flying Boat,” Laemmle Monica Film Center [Santa Monica]
John Horn’s Interview with filmmakers Guillermo del Toro, Alfonso Cuarón, and Alejandro González Iñárritu at a Netflix event held at The Academy Museum
In recent years, Netflix has become a platform known for its foreign films and television series, as streaming platforms allow more opportunities for foreign filmmakers to reach wider audiences. Just this year Mexican filmmakers Guillermo del Toro and Alejandro González Iñárritu partnered with Netflix on the respective projects of “Pinocchio” and “Bardo,” and in 2019 Alfonso Cuarón won an Oscar for his film “Roma” which was also produced by Netflix.
All three filmmakers, who share a friendship spanning their film careers, sat down with KPCC’s John Horn at a Netflix event earlier this month to discuss their various projects in this new age of movie-making.