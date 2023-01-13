FilmWeek: ‘No Bears,’ ‘Saint Omer,’ ‘Plane,’ ‘Skinamarink’ And More
Larry Mantle and KPCC film critics Amy Nicholson and Peter Rainer review this weekend’s new movie releases in theaters, streaming, and on demand platforms.
- “No Bears,” Laemmle Royal [West LA]
- “Saint Omer,” Wide Release
- “Jethica,” Lumiere Cinema Music Hall [Beverly Hills]
- “Plane,” Wide Release
- “Skinamarink,” Wide Release
- “The Offering,” Alamo Drafthouse [DTLA] & VOD
- “The Seven Faces Of Jane,” Laemmle Glendale & Cinelounge Sunset Theater; Available to Stream
- “Dog Gone,” Streaming on Netflix
John Horn’s Interview with 'Glass Onion: A Knives Out Story' writer and director Rian Johnson
After the huge success of his first murder mystery Knives Out, writer and director Rian Johnson proves his talent once again for crafting narrative puzzles that test the audience’s perception with his follow up film Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery. Becoming one of Netflix’s most popular films after premiering on the streaming site in December, Glass Onion stars Daniel Craig as detective Benoit Blanc who, like the audience, tries to piece together the layered story Johnson has set up.
KPCC’s John Horn spoke with Johnson about his new film Glass Onion: A Knives Out Story and the process behind creating a film that aims to keep its viewers guessing.