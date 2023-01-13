©2023 Southern California Public Radio
FilmWeek: ‘No Bears,’ ‘Saint Omer,’ ‘Plane,’ ‘Skinamarink’ And More

Published January 13, 2023 at 9:45 AM PST
Gerard Butler stands in a dilapidated room. The white walls are stained with brown rust, a communications radio and wall phone hanging on the wall, warped and crusted with age. Butler holds the wall phone to his ear, only his left side visible as he braces himself against the wall with his left hand on the communications radio. He wears a dark gray shirt that has sweat stains. His faces is smudged with dirt and shines with sweat. His faces looks panicked and out of breath.
FilmWeek: ‘No Bears,’ ‘Saint Omer,’ ‘Plane,’ ‘Skinamarink’ And More

Larry Mantle and KPCC film critics Amy Nicholson and Peter Rainer review this weekend’s new movie releases in theaters, streaming, and on demand platforms.

John Horn’s Interview with 'Glass Onion: A Knives Out Story' writer and director Rian Johnson

FW Feature 1.13.2023

After the huge success of his first murder mystery Knives Out, writer and director Rian Johnson proves his talent once again for crafting narrative puzzles that test the audience’s perception with his follow up film Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery. Becoming one of Netflix’s most popular films after premiering on the streaming site in December, Glass Onion stars Daniel Craig as detective Benoit Blanc who, like the audience, tries to piece together the layered story Johnson has set up.

KPCC’s John Horn spoke with Johnson about his new film Glass Onion: A Knives Out Story and the process behind creating a film that aims to keep its viewers guessing.

