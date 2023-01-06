FilmWeek: ‘M3GAN,’ ‘January 6th,’ ‘The Invisible Extinction,’ ‘Alcarras’ And More

FilmWeek: ‘M3GAN,’ ‘January 6th,’ ‘The Invisible Extinction,’ ‘Alcarras’ And More Listen

Larry Mantle and KPCC film critics Christy Lemire and Wade Major review this weekend’s new movie releases in theaters, streaming, and on demand platforms.



‘But Have You Read The Book?’ Explores The Art Of Faithfully (Or Not) Adapting A Book To Film

Studios have adapted novels since the start of film itself, but how closely do the films follow their source material? In But Have You Read the Book? by Kristen Lopez, from Turner Classic Movies & Running Press; on-sale March 7, 2023 but available for pre-order now, film buffs and literature lovers alike are treated to 52 cinema classics and the literary works that served as their inspiration, such as: ‘To Kill a Mockingbird,’ ‘The Last Picture Show,’ ‘Blade Runner,’ ‘The Princess Bride,’ ‘Goodfellas,’ ‘If Beale Street Could Talk’ and so many more.

Joining us today on AirTalk to discuss her new book “But Have You Read The Book? 52 Literary Gems That Inspired Our Favorite Films” is Kristen Lopez, film editor for The Wrap.

