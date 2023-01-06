©2023 Southern California Public Radio
Filmweek with Larry Mantle
FilmWeek: ‘M3GAN,’ ‘January 6th,’ ‘The Invisible Extinction,’ ‘Alcarras’ And More

Published January 6, 2023 at 10:07 AM PST
Ways to Subscribe
Amie Donald and Violet McGraw sit together outside with green grass and trees behind them. Donald sits on the left wearing a tan tailored dress with a large bow tie with blue, red, and gold stripes. The tails of the bow tie are long, falling down her shirt front. Her long blonde hair falls loose at her shoulders. McGraw wears a light green cardigan with tan overalls peaking through over a white t-shirt. Her long brown hair creates a straight curtain across the front of her left side. The two girls hold hands, with each of their thumbs raised, seeming to be playing a game of thumb war. Donald stares blankly past McGraw, her appearance robotic and artificial. McGraw focuses intently on their interlocked hands, her eyes are wide and a toothful smile across her face.
Courtesy of Universal Pictures
(from left) M3GAN and Cady (Violet McGraw) in M3GAN, directed by Gerard Johnstone.

Larry Mantle and KPCC film critics Christy Lemire and Wade Major review this weekend’s new movie releases in theaters, streaming, and on demand platforms.

‘But Have You Read The Book?’ Explores The Art Of Faithfully (Or Not) Adapting A Book To Film

Studios have adapted novels since the start of film itself, but how closely do the films follow their source material? In But Have You Read the Book? by Kristen Lopez, from Turner Classic Movies & Running Press; on-sale March 7, 2023 but available for pre-order now, film buffs and literature lovers alike are treated to 52 cinema classics and the literary works that served as their inspiration, such as: ‘To Kill a Mockingbird,’ ‘The Last Picture Show,’ ‘Blade Runner,’ ‘The Princess Bride,’ ‘Goodfellas,’ ‘If Beale Street Could Talk’ and so many more.

Joining us today on AirTalk to discuss her new book “But Have You Read The Book? 52 Literary Gems That Inspired Our Favorite Films” is Kristen Lopez, film editor for The Wrap.

