FilmWeek: ‘M3GAN,’ ‘January 6th,’ ‘The Invisible Extinction,’ ‘Alcarras’ And More
Larry Mantle and KPCC film critics Christy Lemire and Wade Major review this weekend’s new movie releases in theaters, streaming, and on demand platforms.
- “M3GAN,” Wide Release
- “January 6th,” Streaming on Discovery+; Special airing on CNN this Saturday at 5pm PST/8pm EST
- “The Hatchet Wielding Hitchhiker,” Streaming on Netflix January 10
- “The Invisible Extinction,” Laemmle Monica Film Center[Santa Monica] & Available on Apple TV
- “Landlocked,” On Digital & VOD
- “Alcarras,” Laemmle Monica Film Center[Santa Monica] & Laemmle Glendale; Streaming on MUBI February 24
- “Mars One,” Streaming on Netflix
- “The Old Way,” In Select Theaters; On Digital & On Demand January 13
- “Last Resort,” Laemmle Glendale; Available on VOD January 10
- “Candy Land,” Lumiere Music Hall[Beverly Hills]; On Demand
‘But Have You Read The Book?’ Explores The Art Of Faithfully (Or Not) Adapting A Book To Film
Studios have adapted novels since the start of film itself, but how closely do the films follow their source material? In But Have You Read the Book? by Kristen Lopez, from Turner Classic Movies & Running Press; on-sale March 7, 2023 but available for pre-order now, film buffs and literature lovers alike are treated to 52 cinema classics and the literary works that served as their inspiration, such as: ‘To Kill a Mockingbird,’ ‘The Last Picture Show,’ ‘Blade Runner,’ ‘The Princess Bride,’ ‘Goodfellas,’ ‘If Beale Street Could Talk’ and so many more.
Joining us today on AirTalk to discuss her new book “But Have You Read The Book? 52 Literary Gems That Inspired Our Favorite Films” is Kristen Lopez, film editor for The Wrap.