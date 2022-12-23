FilmWeek: ‘Babylon,’ ‘A Man Called Otto,’ ‘Puss In Boots: The Last Wish’ And More
FilmWeek: ‘Babylon,’ ‘A Man Called Otto,’ ‘Puss In Boots: The Last Wish’ And More
Larry Mantle and KPCC film critics Tim Cogshell, Andy Klein, Amy Nicholson and Charles Solomon review this weekend’s new movie releases in theaters, streaming, and on demand platforms.
- “Babylon,” Wide Release
- “A Man Called Otto,” AMC The Grove & AMC Century City December 29; Wide Release January 13
- “Puss In Boots: The Last Wish,” Wide Release
- “Living,” Laemmle Royal[West LA]
- “Women Talking,” AMC The Grove & AMC Century City
- “Corsage,” Laemmle Royal[West LA] December 30; Laemmle Claremont & Laemmle Town Center[Encino] January 6
- “Matilda The Musical,” Bay Theater[Palisades]; Streaming On Netflix
- “Broker,” Landmark Nuart Theater[West LA] December 28
- “Whitney Houston: I wanna Dance With Somebody,”Wide Release
- “The Pale Blue Eye,” Landmark Westwood Theater, Bay Theater[Palisades] & American Cinematheque Los Feliz Theater; Streaming On Netflix January 6
- “Alice, Darling,” In Select LA Theaters December 30; In AMC Theaters Nationwide January 20
- “This Place Rules,” Streaming on HBO MAX December 30
- “Turn Every Page: The Adventures of Robert Caro And Robert Gottlieb,” Laemmle Royal[West LA] December 30; Laemmle Monica Film Center[Santa Monica] January 13
- “Wildcat,” Laemmle Royal[West LA] & Laemmle Glendale; Streaming on Prime Video December 30
- “Joyride,” Laemmle Glendale; On Digital
- “The Rules Of The Game,” American Cinematheque Los Feliz Theater December 29
- “Shadow Of A Doubt,” Available On Digital & VOD