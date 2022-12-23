©2022 Southern California Public Radio
FilmWeek: ‘Babylon,’ ‘A Man Called Otto,’ ‘Puss In Boots: The Last Wish’ And More

Published December 23, 2022 at 9:55 AM PST
Margot Robbie lays flat on her back on the ground. Her arms are stretched out across the the floor, her eyes are closed, and a cigarette hangs out the corner of her mouth. She wears a a red dress with a plunging neckline that reaches her waist. Her hair is in messy waves. The room is dark except a ray of light that only illuminates her body, seemingly coming from a window. The floor Robbie lays on is ornate with gold and rusty-red geometric shapes and lines, with a giant 'M' visible just above her head.
Courtesy of Paramount Pictures

FilmWeek: ‘Babylon,’ ‘A Man Called Otto,’ ‘Puss In Boots: The Last Wish’ And More

Larry Mantle and KPCC film critics Tim Cogshell, Andy Klein, Amy Nicholson and Charles Solomon review this weekend’s new movie releases in theaters, streaming, and on demand platforms.

