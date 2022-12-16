FilmWeek: ‘Avatar: The Way Of Water,’ ‘Bardo: False Chronicle of A Handful Of Truths,’ ‘The Quiet Girl’ And More

Larry Mantle and KPCC film critics Christy Lemire, Peter Rainer and Charles Solomon review this weekend’s new movie releases in theaters, streaming, and on demand platforms.



Larry Mantle’s Interview about HOLLYWOOD: THE ORAL HISTORY

Since 1969, the American Film Institute in Los Angeles has held a series called the Harold Lloyd Master Seminars, where industry professionals would discuss the trade with AFI students. In the new book ‘Hollywood: The Oral History,’ written by film scholar and professor Jeanine Basinger and film historian Sam Wasson, these recordings are put to page. The book contains stories from over 300 industry professionals ranging from make-up artists to cinematographers, from the silent movie era to contemporary blockbusters. Larry speaks with co-writer Sam Wasson about the process of bringing spoken history to paper and the evolution of Hollywood from its conception to present day.