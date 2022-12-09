FilmWeek: ‘Empire Of Light,’ ‘Emancipation,’ ‘The Whale’ And More
FilmWeek: ‘Empire Of Light,’ ‘Emancipation,’ ‘The Whale’ And More
Larry Mantle and KPCC film critics Claudia Puig and Lael Loewenstein review this weekend’s new movie releases in theaters, streaming, and on demand platforms.
- “Empire Of Light,” Wide Release
- “Emancipation,” Wide Release & Streaming on Apple TV+
- “The Whale,” AMC Burbank, AMC The Grove & AMC Century City
- “One Fine Morning,” Laemmle Royal[West LA]
- “Second Chance,” AMC Burbank & Alamo Drafthouse[DTLA]
- “Blanquita,” Laemmle Glendale
- “I Am DB Cooper,” Cinelounge Sunset December 11[Sunday] & VOD
- “Loudmouth,” Laemmle NoHo{North Hollywood], AMC Burbank Town Center & Regal Theater in South Gate
John Horn’s Interview with actor Anna Diop from ‘Nanny’
The new film Nanny follows Aisha, an undocumented immigrant from Senegal, who is hired by a wealthy couple to care for their young daughter. The couple makes no attempt to learn about Aisha’s personal life, treating her simply as ‘the help,’ even demanding she work overtime with no pay. The film is directed by Nikyatu Jusu, and the character Aisha is portrayed by Sengalese-American actor Anna Diop who spoke with KPCC’s John Horn about the thriller and the issue of representation in Hollywood.
John Horn’s Interview With Director Laura Poitras of ‘All The Beauty And The Bloodshed’
The Sackler family is known for their pharmaceutical company Purdue Pharma and their contribution to the opioid crisis, in which they created and heavily marketed the painkiller OxyContin knowing it was highly addictive. Possibly far less known, however, is photographer and activist Nan Goldin, who staged public protests at museums bearing the Sackler name as they tried to artwash their image through generous donations. The new documentary ‘All The Beauty And The Bloodshed’ tells the story of Goldin and her quest to take down the Sacklers.
KPCC’s John Horn spoke with the film’s director Laura Poitras about bringing Nan Goldin’s life and career to the screen.