FilmWeek: ‘Empire Of Light,’ ‘Emancipation,’ ‘The Whale’ And More

Larry Mantle and KPCC film critics Claudia Puig and Lael Loewenstein review this weekend’s new movie releases in theaters, streaming, and on demand platforms.



John Horn’s Interview with actor Anna Diop from ‘Nanny’

The new film Nanny follows Aisha, an undocumented immigrant from Senegal, who is hired by a wealthy couple to care for their young daughter. The couple makes no attempt to learn about Aisha’s personal life, treating her simply as ‘the help,’ even demanding she work overtime with no pay. The film is directed by Nikyatu Jusu, and the character Aisha is portrayed by Sengalese-American actor Anna Diop who spoke with KPCC’s John Horn about the thriller and the issue of representation in Hollywood.

John Horn’s Interview With Director Laura Poitras of ‘All The Beauty And The Bloodshed’

The Sackler family is known for their pharmaceutical company Purdue Pharma and their contribution to the opioid crisis, in which they created and heavily marketed the painkiller OxyContin knowing it was highly addictive. Possibly far less known, however, is photographer and activist Nan Goldin, who staged public protests at museums bearing the Sackler name as they tried to artwash their image through generous donations. The new documentary ‘All The Beauty And The Bloodshed’ tells the story of Goldin and her quest to take down the Sacklers.

KPCC’s John Horn spoke with the film’s director Laura Poitras about bringing Nan Goldin’s life and career to the screen.