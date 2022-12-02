FilmWeek: ‘The Eternal Daughter,’ ‘Lady Chatterley’s Lover,’ ‘Spoiler Alert’ And More

FW Reviews 12.02.22 Listen • 39:33

Larry Mantle and KPCC film critics Tim Cogshell, Andy Klein and Charles Solomon review this weekend’s new movie releases in theaters, streaming, and on demand platforms.



John Horn’s Interview with actor Emma Corrin from ‘Lady Chatterley’s Lover’

FW Feature 12.02.22 Listen • 10:00

D.H. Lawrence’s novel “Lady Chatterley’s Lover” has been suppressed and censored since its initial release in 1930 due to its candid descriptions of sex and sensuality. The story, which has been adapted for the screen several times, follows a young aristocratic woman as she begins an affair with the hired gamekeeper. KPCC’s John Horn speaks with actor Emma Corrin who portrays Lady Chatterley in the latest film adaption of this controversial tale.