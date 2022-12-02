FilmWeek: ‘The Eternal Daughter,’ ‘Lady Chatterley’s Lover,’ ‘Spoiler Alert’ And More
Larry Mantle and KPCC film critics Tim Cogshell, Andy Klein and Charles Solomon review this weekend’s new movie releases in theaters, streaming, and on demand platforms.
- “The Eternal Daughter,” LOOK Dine-In Cinemas[Glendale] & Laemmle Royal[West LA]
- “Lady Chatterley’s Lover,” Streaming on Netflix
- “EO,” Alamo Drafthouse[DTLA] & Multiple Laemmle Locations
- “Killing Me Softly With His Songs,” Laemmle Town Center[Encino]
- “Lowndes County And The Road To Black Power,” Laemmle Monica Town Center[Santa Monica]
- “All The Beauty And The Bloodshed,” AMC Sunset[West Hollywood]
- “Evangelion: 3.0+1.01 Thrice Upon A Time,” At Regal & AMC Theaters December 6, 8, 11
- “Spoiler Alert,” Multiple AMC Locations; Wide Release December 9
- “Diary Of A Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules,” Streaming On Disney+
- “Four Samosas,” Laemmle NoHo[North Hollywood], Harkins Theaters Cerritos; Available On Demand
- “Hunt,” Alamo drafthouse Cinema[DTLA] & CGV Cinemas[Buena Park]; On Digital & On Demand
- “The Quintessential Quintuplets Movie,” Wide Release
- “Christmas With The Campbells,” Laemmle NoHo[North Hollywood]; Streaming on AMC+
John Horn’s Interview with actor Emma Corrin from ‘Lady Chatterley’s Lover’
D.H. Lawrence’s novel “Lady Chatterley’s Lover” has been suppressed and censored since its initial release in 1930 due to its candid descriptions of sex and sensuality. The story, which has been adapted for the screen several times, follows a young aristocratic woman as she begins an affair with the hired gamekeeper. KPCC’s John Horn speaks with actor Emma Corrin who portrays Lady Chatterley in the latest film adaption of this controversial tale.