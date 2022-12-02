©2022 Southern California Public Radio
Filmweek with Larry Mantle
FilmWeek

FilmWeek: ‘The Eternal Daughter,’ ‘Lady Chatterley’s Lover,’ ‘Spoiler Alert’ And More

Published December 2, 2022 at 10:09 AM PST
Emma Corrin and Jack O'Connell stand together on a dirt path in a vibrantly green forest. The bluish hue across everything indicates that it is early morning. Corrin is standing to the right of O'Connell. O'Connell wears a gray tweed coat. Corrin wears a white lace dress with long sleeves, their hair up in a loose up-do. Their chest is pressed up against O'Connell's chest as both their noses touch each other as if about to kiss or having just pulled away from one.
Courtesy of Netflix

FW Reviews 12.02.22

Larry Mantle and KPCC film critics Tim Cogshell, Andy Klein and Charles Solomon review this weekend’s new movie releases in theaters, streaming, and on demand platforms.

John Horn’s Interview with actor Emma Corrin from ‘Lady Chatterley’s Lover’

FW Feature 12.02.22

D.H. Lawrence’s novel “Lady Chatterley’s Lover” has been suppressed and censored since its initial release in 1930 due to its candid descriptions of sex and sensuality. The story, which has been adapted for the screen several times, follows a young aristocratic woman as she begins an affair with the hired gamekeeper. KPCC’s John Horn speaks with actor Emma Corrin who portrays Lady Chatterley in the latest film adaption of this controversial tale.

