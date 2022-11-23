©2022 Southern California Public Radio
Filmweek with Larry Mantle
FilmWeek: ‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery,’ ‘Devotion,’ ‘Nanny’ And More

Published November 23, 2022 at 10:47 AM PST
Daniel Craig sits at a grey wire table. His right arm lays on the table as his left arm lays crossed over on top of it. Craig leans slightly forward as he looks at something out of frame. His brows are slightly furrowed with lips pursed as if puzzled. Craig wears a peach colored button-up. A light blue ascot can be seen peeking out from the open collar of the shirt. The room he sits in seems to be made entirely of glass windows, the wire frames creating a grid pattern with the vast mountain landscape outside. There are various clear, glass-blown figurines around the room as well.
Courtesy of Netflix

FilmWeek: ‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery,’ ‘Devotion,’ ‘Nanny’ And More

Larry Mantle and KPCC film critics Peter Rainer and Amy Nicholson review this weekend’s new movie releases in theaters, streaming, and on demand platforms.

John Horn’s Interview with director Noah Baumbach of ‘White Noise’

Writer-director Noah Baumbach is known for his deeply personal films, often inspired by his own life experiences. His new film, ‘White Noise,’ however, is an exception. Based on Don DeLillo’s 1985 novel of the same name, the movie follows an ordinary family dealing with ordinary problems along with what is called “an airborne toxic event,” a chemical spill of deadly gasses. KPCC’s John Horn spoke with Baumbach about how he brought this previously “unadaptable” story to the screen.

