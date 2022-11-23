FilmWeek: ‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery,’ ‘Devotion,’ ‘Nanny’ And More
Larry Mantle and KPCC film critics Peter Rainer and Amy Nicholson review this weekend’s new movie releases in theaters, streaming, and on demand platforms.
- “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery,” In Wide Release for One Week; Streaming on Netflix December 23
- “Devotion,” Wide Release
- “Nanny,” Regal LA Live; Select Laemmle Locations December 2; Available on Prime Video December 16
- “White Noise,” Landmark’s Nuart Theater[West LA] & Bay Theater[Pacific Palisades] November 25; Streaming on Netflix December 30
- “Memories Of My Father,” Laemmle Royal[West LA] & Laemmle Town Center[Encino] November 25
- “The Son,” AMC Sunset & Laemmle Royal[West LA] November 25
- “Sr.,” Laemmle Monica Film Center[Santa Monica]; Streaming on Netflix December 2
- “Leonor Will Never Die,” Alamo Drafthouse[DTLA] November 29; Laemmle Monica Film Center[Santa Monica] & Laemmle Glendale December 2
- “2020 Chaos and Hope,” Laemmle Monica Film Center[Santa Monica]
John Horn’s Interview with director Noah Baumbach of ‘White Noise’
Writer-director Noah Baumbach is known for his deeply personal films, often inspired by his own life experiences. His new film, ‘White Noise,’ however, is an exception. Based on Don DeLillo’s 1985 novel of the same name, the movie follows an ordinary family dealing with ordinary problems along with what is called “an airborne toxic event,” a chemical spill of deadly gasses. KPCC’s John Horn spoke with Baumbach about how he brought this previously “unadaptable” story to the screen.