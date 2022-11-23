FilmWeek: ‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery,’ ‘Devotion,’ ‘Nanny’ And More

FW Reviews 11.23.22 Listen • 30:32

Larry Mantle and KPCC film critics Peter Rainer and Amy Nicholson review this weekend’s new movie releases in theaters, streaming, and on demand platforms.



John Horn’s Interview with director Noah Baumbach of ‘White Noise’

FW Feature 11.23.22 Listen • 19:02

Writer-director Noah Baumbach is known for his deeply personal films, often inspired by his own life experiences. His new film, ‘White Noise,’ however, is an exception. Based on Don DeLillo’s 1985 novel of the same name, the movie follows an ordinary family dealing with ordinary problems along with what is called “an airborne toxic event,” a chemical spill of deadly gasses. KPCC’s John Horn spoke with Baumbach about how he brought this previously “unadaptable” story to the screen.