FilmWeek: ‘She Said,’ ‘The Menu,’ ‘Bones And All’ And More

FW Reviews 11.18.22

Larry Mantle and KPCC film critics Claudia Puig and Wade Major review this weekend’s new movie releases in theaters, streaming, and on demand platforms.



John Horn’s Interview with Zoe Kazan from ‘She Said’

FW Feature 11.18.22

In 2017, New York Times reporters Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey wrote an article about their investigation into Harvey Weinstein’s long history of sexual assaults. Along with Ronan Farrow’s work in the New Yorker, Kantor and Twohey helped launch the Me Too movement. The new film ‘She Said’ chronicles Kantor’s and Twohey’s investigation that eventually led to Weinstein’s 2020 rape conviction in New York, with Carey Mulligan as Twohey and Zoe Kazan as Kantor. KPCC’s John Horn spoke with Kazan about the film and her own history of speaking out against sexual harrassment in Hollywood.