FilmWeek: ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,’ ‘The Fabelmans,’ ‘Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio’ And More
FilmWeek: ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,’ ‘The Fabelmans,’ ‘Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio’ And More
Larry Mantle and KPCC film critics Christy Lemire, Andy Klein and Charles Solomon review this weekend’s new movie releases in theaters, streaming, and on demand platforms.
- “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” Wide Release
- “The Fabelmans,” Wide Release
- “Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio,” Laemmle Royal[West LA]; Streaming on Netflix December 9
- “Spirited,” Regal La Live Theater & regency Bruin Theater; Streaming on AppleTV+ November 18
- “Falling For Christmas,” Streaming on Netflix
- “The 22nd Animation Show of Shows,” Laemmle Monica Film Center[Santa Monica] November 14 & Laemmle Glendale November 16
- “Sam & Kate,” Laemmle Town Center[Encino]
- “My Father’s Dragon,” Streaming on Netflix
- “Poker Face,” Laemmle Noho[North Hollywood] November 15; Laemmle Glendale & Laemmle Monica Film Center[Santa Monica] November 18
John Horn’s Interview with ‘Armageddon Time’ director James Gray
Set in Queens in the 1980s, ‘Armageddon Time’ tells the semi-autobiographical story of James Gray’s childhood. Paul, a Jewish kid, befriends Johnny, one of the few Black kids at their school. As their friendship grows, Paul wrestles with issues of privilege, race and class and allows the intolerant norms of the time to come between him and Johnny. KPCC’s John Horn speaks with ‘Armageddon Time’ writer and director James Gray about bringing these personal experiences to the screen.