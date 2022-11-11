©2022 Southern California Public Radio
Member-supported news for Southern California
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support for KPCC comes from:
Become a KPCC Sponsor
Filmweek with Larry Mantle
FilmWeek

FilmWeek: ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,’ ‘The Fabelmans,’ ‘Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio’ And More

Published November 11, 2022 at 10:02 AM PST
Ways to Subscribe
Letitia Wright stands center frame, only her shoulders up visible. She wears all white, her head hooded by a shear white fabric that falls past her shoulders. Her neck is wrapped in white beaded necklaces starting at her chest and raveling all the way up to her chin. She also wears large earrings that look like saber teeth on each ear and they too fall past her shoulders. She stares straight ahead, her face sullen. White paint is dotted into fine lines across her cheekbones and up her nose. Behind her walks a crowd of other people, also in white as if in a procession.
Courtesy of Marvel Studios
Letitia Wright as Shuri in Marvel Studios' Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

FilmWeek: ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,’ ‘The Fabelmans,’ ‘Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio’ And More

FW Reviews 11.11.22

Larry Mantle and KPCC film critics Christy Lemire, Andy Klein and Charles Solomon review this weekend’s new movie releases in theaters, streaming, and on demand platforms.

John Horn’s Interview with ‘Armageddon Time’ director James Gray

FW Feature 11.11.22

Set in Queens in the 1980s, ‘Armageddon Time’ tells the semi-autobiographical story of James Gray’s childhood. Paul, a Jewish kid, befriends Johnny, one of the few Black kids at their school. As their friendship grows, Paul wrestles with issues of privilege, race and class and allows the intolerant norms of the time to come between him and Johnny. KPCC’s John Horn speaks with ‘Armageddon Time’ writer and director James Gray about bringing these personal experiences to the screen.

Stay Connected