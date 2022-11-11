FilmWeek: ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,’ ‘The Fabelmans,’ ‘Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio’ And More

Larry Mantle and KPCC film critics Christy Lemire , Andy Klein and Charles Solomon review this weekend’s new movie releases in theaters, streaming, and on demand platforms.

John Horn’s Interview with ‘Armageddon Time’ director James Gray

Set in Queens in the 1980s, ‘Armageddon Time’ tells the semi-autobiographical story of James Gray’s childhood. Paul, a Jewish kid, befriends Johnny, one of the few Black kids at their school. As their friendship grows, Paul wrestles with issues of privilege, race and class and allows the intolerant norms of the time to come between him and Johnny. KPCC’s John Horn speaks with ‘Armageddon Time’ writer and director James Gray about bringing these personal experiences to the screen.