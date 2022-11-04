©2022 Southern California Public Radio
PROGRAM NOTICE: AirTalk is moving to 9-11am on Monday, November 7. The Takeaway will air at 9pm.
Filmweek with Larry Mantle
FilmWeek: ‘Enola Holmes 2,’ ‘Weird: The Al Yankovic Story,’ ‘Good Night Oppy,’ ‘One Piece Film: Red’ And More

Published November 4, 2022 at 10:31 AM PDT
Millie Bobby Brown is in the center of the image mid run. She wears a faded blue skirt, a brown button up vest, and a light pink collared shirt underneath. The shirt sleeves are rolled up to her elbows and the skirt is gathered at the waist to shorten the hem length. Around her waist is also a small yellow pouch that peeks out from her vest. Brown's left arm is in front of her, slightly blocking her chest, while her right arm stretches behind her. Her arms are pumping alongside her as she sprints through a dirt street. Behind her, seemingly chasing after her, are two police officers. Their uniforms are from the 1800s (the time period of the film), with navy blue coats that hit mid-thigh with brass round buttons up the middle, and matching navy blue pants. The two officers also wear helmets, almost egg-shaped, with straps across their chins to help keep them in place. One of the officers on the left is partially blocked by Brown's frame, while the other officer on the right can be fully seen, his left hand holding a cylindrical tan item. In the background along the street are men in suits watching next to carts full of burlap sacks. A horse drawn carriage can be seen behind the two officers as well as signs for storefronts to the right, indicating a bustling city.
Enola Holmes 2. Millie Bobby Brown as Enola Holmes. Cr. Alex Bailey/Netflix © 2022

FilmWeek: ‘Enola Holmes 2,’ ‘Weird: The Al Yankovic Story,’ ‘Good Night Oppy,’ ‘One Piece Film: Red’ And More

Larry Mantle and KPCC film critics Lael Loewenstein, Tim Cogshell and Charles Solomon review this weekend’s new movie releases in theaters, streaming, and on demand platforms.

John Horn’s Interview with ‘Good Night Oppy’ director Ryan White

In 2003, NASA launched two rovers, Spirit and Opportunity, to Mars to collect data from the Red Planet and search for signs of ancient water. The rovers were built to last Mars’ equivalent of 90 Earth days. Yet, 14 years later, after surviving dust storms and getting stuck and nearly running out of power, Opportunity was still exploring the planet as NASA’s longest-running Mars rover.

The new film ‘Good Night Oppy’ not only pays tribute to the persistent rover, but also shows the almost parent-child relationship the scientists and engineers working on the project had with Opportunity. KPCC’s John Horn, sat down with director Ryan White at the Telluride Film Festival, where ‘Good Night Oppy’ premiered.

