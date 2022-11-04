FilmWeek: ‘Enola Holmes 2,’ ‘Weird: The Al Yankovic Story,’ ‘Good Night Oppy,’ ‘One Piece Film: Red’ And More

FW Reviews 11.04.22 Listen • 30:32

Larry Mantle and KPCC film critics Lael Loewenstein , Tim Cogshell and Charles Solomon review this weekend’s new movie releases in theaters, streaming, and on demand platforms.

John Horn’s Interview with ‘Good Night Oppy’ director Ryan White

FW Feature 11.04.22 Listen • 19:02

In 2003, NASA launched two rovers, Spirit and Opportunity, to Mars to collect data from the Red Planet and search for signs of ancient water. The rovers were built to last Mars’ equivalent of 90 Earth days. Yet, 14 years later, after surviving dust storms and getting stuck and nearly running out of power, Opportunity was still exploring the planet as NASA’s longest-running Mars rover.

The new film ‘Good Night Oppy’ not only pays tribute to the persistent rover, but also shows the almost parent-child relationship the scientists and engineers working on the project had with Opportunity. KPCC’s John Horn, sat down with director Ryan White at the Telluride Film Festival, where ‘Good Night Oppy’ premiered.