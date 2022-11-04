FilmWeek: ‘Enola Holmes 2,’ ‘Weird: The Al Yankovic Story,’ ‘Good Night Oppy,’ ‘One Piece Film: Red’ And More
Larry Mantle and KPCC film critics Lael Loewenstein, Tim Cogshell and Charles Solomon review this weekend’s new movie releases in theaters, streaming, and on demand platforms.
- “Enola Holmes 2,” Streaming on Netflix
- “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story,” Available on The Roku Channel
- “Good Night Oppy,” Regal LA Live[DTLA]; Streaming on Prime Video November 23
- “On The Line,” Laemmle Glendale
- “Buried: The 1982 Alpine Meadows Avalanche,” On Amazon & Apple TV+ November 8
- “One Piece Film: Red,” Wide Release
- “Holy Spider,” Alamo Drafthouse[DTLA] & Laemmle Royal Theater[West LA]
- “Selena Gomez: My Mind And Me,” Laemmle Glendale; Streaming on Apple TV+
- “The Soccer Football Movie,” Streaming on Netflix November 9
- “Missing,” Laemmle Glendale; On Digital & VOD November 18
- “Peaceful,” Laemmle Glendale
- “The Estate,” At Multiple AMC Locations
- “Next Exit,” Laemmle Glendale; Available on VOD
John Horn’s Interview with ‘Good Night Oppy’ director Ryan White
In 2003, NASA launched two rovers, Spirit and Opportunity, to Mars to collect data from the Red Planet and search for signs of ancient water. The rovers were built to last Mars’ equivalent of 90 Earth days. Yet, 14 years later, after surviving dust storms and getting stuck and nearly running out of power, Opportunity was still exploring the planet as NASA’s longest-running Mars rover.
The new film ‘Good Night Oppy’ not only pays tribute to the persistent rover, but also shows the almost parent-child relationship the scientists and engineers working on the project had with Opportunity. KPCC’s John Horn, sat down with director Ryan White at the Telluride Film Festival, where ‘Good Night Oppy’ premiered.