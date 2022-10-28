FilmWeek: ‘Causeway,’ ‘Armageddon Time,’ ‘Louis Armstrong’s Black and Blues,’ ‘All Quiet On The Western Front’ And More
Larry Mantle and KPCC film critics Wade Major and Claudia Puig review this weekend’s new movie releases in theaters, streaming, and on demand platforms.
- “Causeway,” Laemmle Royal[West LA]; STreaming on Apple TV+ November 4
- “Armageddon Time,” In Select Theaters; Wide Release November 4
- “The Good Nurse,” In Select Theaters; Streaming on Netflix
- “Louis Armstrong’s Black and Blues,” Laemmle NoHo[North Hollywood] & The Landmark Westwood; Streaming on Apple TV+
- “All That Breathes,” Laemmle Royal[West LA]
- “Is That Black Enough For You?!?,” Bay Theater[Pacific Palisades]; Streaming on Netflix November 11
- “The Wonder,” In Select Theaters November 2; Streaming on Netflix November 16
- “All Quiet On The Western Front,” Laemmle NoHo[North Hollywood]; Streaming on Netflix
- “Call Jane,” In Select Theaters
John Horn’s Interview about ‘Tár’ with lead actor Cate Blanchett and director Todd Field
There has never been a female chief conductor of a major German orchestra, yet the new film ‘Tár’ feels almost biographical in its depiction of the main character Lydia Tár. Lydia, played by Cate Blanchett, is the first symphony conductor of a German orchestra, her reputation one of prestige, until her conduct is called into question, threatening the persona she has meticulously crafted. John Horn speaks with actor Cate Blanchett and director Todd Field about bringing this complicated character to life on screen.