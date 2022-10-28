©2022 Southern California Public Radio
Filmweek with Larry Mantle
FilmWeek

FilmWeek: ‘Causeway,’ ‘Armageddon Time,’ ‘Louis Armstrong’s Black and Blues,’ ‘All Quiet On The Western Front’ And More

Published October 28, 2022 at 11:11 AM PDT
Felix Kammerer stands to the far right. He holds a rifle against his right shoulder ready to fire it if needed. Kammerer looks straightforward, eyes wide and intense, concentrating on what is in front of him. He wears a helmet and grey military uniform. His face is smudged with mud, a thin line of blood trailing along his nose. Behind Kammerer to the left is Albrecht Schuch. He too holds a rifle against his right shoulder, but its muzzle is pointed down towards the ground. His helmet hoods his eyes in shadow, and he wears the same grey military uniform as Kammerer. Behind them stands another man in the same helmet and uniform, his head and shoulders just visible between Kammerer's and Schuch's shoulders. The three men are surrounded by tall wooden and metal walls of war trenches. Everything is a grey hue.
Courtesy of Netflix

FilmWeek: ‘Causeway,’ ‘Armageddon Time,’ ‘Louis Armstrong’s Black and Blues,’ ‘All Quiet On The Western Front’  And More

FW Reviews 10.28.22

Larry Mantle and KPCC film critics Wade Major and Claudia Puig review this weekend’s new movie releases in theaters, streaming, and on demand platforms.

John Horn’s Interview about ‘Tár’ with lead actor Cate Blanchett and director Todd Field

FW Feature 10.28.22

There has never been a female chief conductor of a major German orchestra, yet the new film ‘Tár’ feels almost biographical in its depiction of the main character Lydia Tár. Lydia, played by Cate Blanchett, is the first symphony conductor of a German orchestra, her reputation one of prestige, until her conduct is called into question, threatening the persona she has meticulously crafted. John Horn speaks with actor Cate Blanchett and director Todd Field about bringing this complicated character to life on screen.

