FilmWeek: ‘Causeway,’ ‘Armageddon Time,’ ‘Louis Armstrong’s Black and Blues,’ ‘All Quiet On The Western Front’ And More

FW Reviews 10.28.22 Listen • 30:31

Larry Mantle and KPCC film critics Wade Major and Claudia Puig review this weekend’s new movie releases in theaters, streaming, and on demand platforms.

John Horn’s Interview about ‘Tár’ with lead actor Cate Blanchett and director Todd Field

FW Feature 10.28.22 Listen • 19:02

There has never been a female chief conductor of a major German orchestra, yet the new film ‘Tár’ feels almost biographical in its depiction of the main character Lydia Tár. Lydia, played by Cate Blanchett, is the first symphony conductor of a German orchestra, her reputation one of prestige, until her conduct is called into question, threatening the persona she has meticulously crafted. John Horn speaks with actor Cate Blanchett and director Todd Field about bringing this complicated character to life on screen.