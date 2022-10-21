FilmWeek: ‘Ticket To Paradise,’ ‘The Banshees of Inisherin,’ ‘Black Adam,’ ‘Wendell & Wild’ And More

FW Reviews 10.21.22 Listen • 31:34

Larry Mantle and KPCC film critics Amy Nicholson , Andy Klein and Charles Solomon review this weekend’s new movie releases in theaters, streaming, and on demand platforms.

John Horn’s Interview about ‘Till’ with Director Chinonye Chukwu and head of Orion Pictures, Alana Mayo

FW Feature 10.21.22 Listen • 18:00

The new film ‘Till’ tells the story of Mamie Till, as she brings her 14-year-old son Emmet Till home in a coffin, a victim of a horrific lynching, after a trip to Mississippi from Chicago to visit relatives. Different from other films on the subject, director Chinonye Chukwu makes a point to never show the lynching, but chooses to focus on the aftermath, particularly Mamie’s insistence on an open-casket funeral. Mamie wanted the world to see what white hate looked like, even allowing photographers to take pictures of her son’s battered face and body. This decision ultimately transformed her into a Civil Rights pioneer.

Today on FilmWeek, KPCC’s John Horn sits down with the film’s director Chinonye Chukwu as well as the head of Orion Pictures, Alana Mayo, to discuss the process of bringing ‘Till’ to the screen.