©2022 Southern California Public Radio
Member-supported news for Southern California
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support for KPCC comes from:
Become a KPCC Sponsor
Filmweek with Larry Mantle
FilmWeek

FilmWeek: ‘Ticket To Paradise,’ ‘The Banshees of Inisherin,’ ‘Black Adam,’ ‘Wendell & Wild’ And More

Published October 21, 2022 at 10:40 AM PDT
Ways to Subscribe
'The Rock' Johnson stands in the center of the image, mid-stride. He wears a skin-tight suit that is dark gray and covers his chest, arms, and down through his legs. The suit has a cracked texture, like lava rock or charred wood. A large, bulky leather belt sits around his waist, the same color of the suit, but a smoother texture. In the middle of Johnson's chest is a large orange lightening bolt that glows as if made of lava. Johnson stares straight ahead, eyes hooded. Behind him is an elaborate hallway with intricate wall designs of gold, emerald, and blue.
Courtesy of Warner Bros.

FilmWeek: ‘Ticket To Paradise,’ ‘The Banshees of Inisherin,’ ‘Black Adam,’ ‘Wendell & Wild’  And More

FW Reviews 10.21.22

Larry Mantle and KPCC film critics Amy Nicholson, Andy Klein and Charles Solomon review this weekend’s new movie releases in theaters, streaming, and on demand platforms.

John Horn’s Interview about ‘Till’ with Director Chinonye Chukwu and head of Orion Pictures, Alana Mayo

FW Feature 10.21.22

The new film ‘Till’ tells the story of Mamie Till, as she brings her 14-year-old son Emmet Till home in a coffin, a victim of a horrific lynching, after a trip to Mississippi from Chicago to visit relatives. Different from other films on the subject, director Chinonye Chukwu makes a point to never show the lynching, but chooses to focus on the aftermath, particularly Mamie’s insistence on an open-casket funeral. Mamie wanted the world to see what white hate looked like, even allowing photographers to take pictures of her son’s battered face and body. This decision ultimately transformed her into a Civil Rights pioneer.

Today on FilmWeek, KPCC’s John Horn sits down with the film’s director Chinonye Chukwu as well as the head of Orion Pictures, Alana Mayo, to discuss the process of bringing ‘Till’ to the screen.

Stay Connected