FilmWeek: ‘Decision To Leave,’ ‘Till,’ ‘Stars At Noon,’ ‘Halloween Ends’ And More

Larry Mantle and KPCC film critics Christy Lemire and Justin Chang review this weekend’s new movie releases in theaters, streaming, and on demand platforms. FilmWeek: ‘Decision To Leave,’ ‘Till,’ ‘Stars At Noon,’ ‘Halloween Ends’ And More (0:15) “Decision to Leave,” In AMC Theaters “Till,” In Select AMC Theaters; Wide Release October 28 “Stars at Noon,” In Select Theaters “Rosaline,” Streaming on Hulu “Halloween Ends,” Wide Release; Streaming on Peacock “The Swimmer,” Laemmle NoHo[North Hollywood] & Laemmle Town Center[Encino]; Digital & VOD “Last Flight Home,” Laemmle Glendale & Laemmle Monica film Center[Santa Monica] “Raymond and Ray,” Laemmle Monica Film Center[Santa Monica] & Laemmle Town Center[Encino]; Streaming on Apple TV+ October 21 “The Curse of Bridge Hollow,” Streaming on Netflix