Filmweek with Larry Mantle
FilmWeek

FilmWeek: ‘Decision To Leave,’ ‘Till,’ ‘Stars At Noon,’ ‘Halloween Ends’ And More

Published October 14, 2022 at 10:54 AM PDT
Jalyn Hall stands mid-stride on the left in a navy blue suit. He is looking down at his slightly clasped hands. His left hand has a prominent silver ring on the middle finger. On Hall's right is Danielle Deadwyler in a yellow dress with white florals. She wears a matching hat and white wrist gloves. Her right hand rests slightly below her chest as her left hand motions towards Hall's hand as if they are passing something between them. She is also looking down at Hall's hands seemingly holding something of interest. Behind them to the left is a train car with people coming out of its doors. There is a conductor in the back right indicating that they are on at a train platform, possibly just arriving.
Courtesy of United Artists Releasing

Larry Mantle and KPCC film critics Christy Lemire and Justin Chang review this weekend’s new movie releases in theaters, streaming, and on demand platforms. FilmWeek: ‘Decision To Leave,’ ‘Till,’ ‘Stars At Noon,’ ‘Halloween Ends’ And More (0:15) “Decision to Leave,” In AMC Theaters “Till,” In Select AMC Theaters; Wide Release October 28 “Stars at Noon,” In Select Theaters “Rosaline,” Streaming on Hulu “Halloween Ends,” Wide Release; Streaming on Peacock “The Swimmer,” Laemmle NoHo[North Hollywood] & Laemmle Town Center[Encino]; Digital & VOD “Last Flight Home,” Laemmle Glendale & Laemmle Monica film Center[Santa Monica] “Raymond and Ray,” Laemmle Monica Film Center[Santa Monica] & Laemmle Town Center[Encino]; Streaming on Apple TV+ October 21 “The Curse of Bridge Hollow,” Streaming on Netflix

