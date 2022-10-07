FilmWeek: ‘Amsterdam,’ ‘Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile,’ ‘Tár,’ ‘Hellraiser’ And More
Larry Mantle and KPCC film critics Tim Cogshell, Wade Major and Charles Solomon review this weekend’s new movie releases in theaters, streaming, and on demand platforms. Also on the show, John Horn interviews ‘Battleground’ director Cynthia Lowen.
- “Amsterdam,” Wide Release
- “Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile,” Wide Release
- “Tár,” Select AMC Theaters; Expands to Wide Release October 28
- “Triangle of Sadness,” Multiple AMC Theaters
- “Piggy,” Alamo Drafthouse [DTLA]; Expands to additional theaters & VOD October 14
- “Iké Boy,” Digital & VOD October 11
- “Battleground,” Laemmle Monica Film Center [Santa Monica]; Expands to multiple Laemmle locations October 11
- “Young Plato,” Laemmle Monica Film Center [Santa Monica]
- “Taming the Garden,” Laemmle Royal [West L.A.], Claremont, and Glendale starting October 10
- “Pretty Problems,” Laemmle Monica Film Center [Santa Monica] & VOD
- “Mortal Kombat Legends: Snow Blind,” Digital & VOD October 11
- “Quintessentially British,” VOD October 11
- “Hellraiser,” Streaming on Hulu
- “Tiger 24,” Laemmle NOHO 7 [North Hollywood]
- “To Leslie,” Laemmle Monica Film Center [Santa Monica] & VOD
John Horn’s Interview about ‘Battleground’ with Director Cynthia Lowen
Three years before the Supreme Court overturned Roe versus Wade, filmmaker Cynthia Lowen started work on her documentary ‘Battleground’. The film follows the efforts of anti-abortion activists, and shows how they were able to succeed despite the majority of Amercians’ support for abortion rights. The documentary ends before the Supreme Court strikes down Roe in its Dobbs decision, a move seemingly preordained in light of Lowen’s film.
Today on FilmWeek, KPCC’s own John Horn sits down with Cynthia Lowen to talk about the making of ‘Battleground.’