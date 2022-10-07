©2022 Southern California Public Radio
Filmweek with Larry Mantle
FilmWeek

FilmWeek: ‘Amsterdam,’ ‘Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile,’ ‘Tár,’ ‘Hellraiser’ And More

Published October 7, 2022 at 10:31 AM PDT
Christian Bale is on the left, slightly leaning forward, looking at something or someone we cannot see. He is in a tan tweed suite with a green bowtie. To Bale's right is Margot Robbie. Robbie looks at Bale out the corners of her eyes with uncertainty. Her hair is in a loose bob and she wears a black coat, a pink kerchief around her neck poking through under its collar. Right of Robbie is John David Washington. He wears a black suite with a tan waistcoat and red tie. He is looking at the same person Bale is, though his glance is one of skepticism, eyes hooded.
FilmWeek: ‘Amsterdam,’ ‘Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile,’ ‘Tár,’ ‘Hellraiser’  And More

Larry Mantle and KPCC film critics Tim Cogshell, Wade Major and Charles Solomon review this weekend’s new movie releases in theaters, streaming, and on demand platforms. Also on the show, John Horn interviews ‘Battleground’ director Cynthia Lowen.

John Horn’s Interview about ‘Battleground’ with Director Cynthia Lowen

Three years before the Supreme Court overturned Roe versus Wade, filmmaker Cynthia Lowen started work on her documentary ‘Battleground’. The film follows the efforts of anti-abortion activists, and shows how they were able to succeed despite the majority of Amercians’ support for abortion rights. The documentary ends before the Supreme Court strikes down Roe in its Dobbs decision, a move seemingly preordained in light of Lowen’s film.

Today on FilmWeek, KPCC’s own John Horn sits down with Cynthia Lowen to talk about the making of ‘Battleground.’

