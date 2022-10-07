FilmWeek: ‘Amsterdam,’ ‘Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile,’ ‘Tár,’ ‘Hellraiser’ And More

FW Reviews 10.07.22 Listen • 39:34

Larry Mantle and KPCC film critics Tim Cogshell , Wade Major and Charles Solomon review this weekend’s new movie releases in theaters, streaming, and on demand platforms. Also on the show, John Horn interviews ‘Battleground’ director Cynthia Lowen.

John Horn’s Interview about ‘Battleground’ with Director Cynthia Lowen

FW Feature 10.07.22 Listen • 10:00

Three years before the Supreme Court overturned Roe versus Wade, filmmaker Cynthia Lowen started work on her documentary ‘Battleground’. The film follows the efforts of anti-abortion activists, and shows how they were able to succeed despite the majority of Amercians’ support for abortion rights. The documentary ends before the Supreme Court strikes down Roe in its Dobbs decision, a move seemingly preordained in light of Lowen’s film.

Today on FilmWeek, KPCC’s own John Horn sits down with Cynthia Lowen to talk about the making of ‘Battleground.’