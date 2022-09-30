FilmWeek: ‘Bros,’ ‘God’s Creatures,’ ‘Nothing Compares,’ ‘Hocus Pocus 2’ And More

Larry Mantle and KPCC film critics Lael Loewenstein and Claudia Puig review this weekend’s new movie releases on streaming and on demand platforms. Also on the show, John Horn interviews ‘The Woman King’ director Gina Prince-Bythewood.

John Horn’s Interview about ‘The Woman King’ with Director Gina Prince-Bythewood

The new film, ‘The Woman King’ is a rarity in Hollywood with a Black female studio head, a Black female director, and an overwhelmingly Black cast. The film is a fictionalized account of a group of 19th century African warriors who were all women. It stars Viola Davis and is directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood of ‘Love & Basketball,’ ‘The Secret Life of Bees,’ and ‘The Old Guard.’ In addition to strong reviews and word-of-mouth, ‘The Woman King’ has done quite well at the box office.

Today on FilmWeek, KPCC’s own John Horn sits down with Gina Prince-Bythewood to talk about bringing ‘The Woman King,’ to the screen.

