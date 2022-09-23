©2022 Southern California Public Radio
Member-supported news for Southern California
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support for KPCC comes from:
Become a KPCC Sponsor
Filmweek with Larry Mantle
FilmWeek

FilmWeek: ‘Don’t Worry Darling,’ ‘Blonde,’ ‘Meet Cute’ And More

Published September 23, 2022 at 9:53 AM PDT
Ways to Subscribe
Florence Pugh is center right in the frame, seen from the shoulders up. She is looking at Harry Styles, who is on the left of frame and is seen from behind, with both hands clasping Pugh's shoulders. Pugh has blonde hair that is shoulder length, with shorter hair in front. She looks confused and upset at Harry. Harry is wearing a vertical blue and grey striped shirt. In the background: a 1950s style house is blurred.
Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures
Don't Worry Darling

FilmWeek: ‘Don’t Worry Darling,’ ‘Blonde,’ ‘Meet Cute’ And More

FilmWeek Reviews 9.23.22

Larry Mantle and KPCC film critics Tim Cogshell, Amy Nicholson and Charles Solomon review this weekend’s new movie releases on streaming and on demand platforms. Also on the show, John Horn interviews ‘Moonage Daydream’ director Brett Morgen

John Horn’s Interview about ‘Moonage Daydream’ with director Brett Morgen

FilmWeek Feature 9.23.22

The new documentary ‘Moonage Daydream’ from director Brett Morgen is different from just about any other music documentary you’ll see. There’s no formal interviews, no biographical timeline for its subject — David Bowie. Instead, the film is a rapid-fire collage of images, sounds, and ephemera. Animation scenes and film clips that don’t seem to have anything to do with Bowie are interspersed throughout the film. But according to Morgen, the film’s themes mirror the music and life of Bowie himself: Chaos, experimentation, and fragmentation — a sentiment our critics agreed with on last week’s episode.

Today on FilmWeek, KPCC’s own John Horn sits down with Brett Morgen to talk about making ‘Moonage Daydream,’ and trying to capture the essence of David Bowie on film.

Stay Connected