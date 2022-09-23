FilmWeek: ‘Don’t Worry Darling,’ ‘Blonde,’ ‘Meet Cute’ And More

Larry Mantle and KPCC film critics Tim Cogshell , Amy Nicholson and Charles Solomon review this weekend’s new movie releases on streaming and on demand platforms. Also on the show, John Horn interviews ‘Moonage Daydream’ director Brett Morgen

John Horn’s Interview about ‘Moonage Daydream’ with director Brett Morgen

The new documentary ‘Moonage Daydream’ from director Brett Morgen is different from just about any other music documentary you’ll see. There’s no formal interviews, no biographical timeline for its subject — David Bowie. Instead, the film is a rapid-fire collage of images, sounds, and ephemera. Animation scenes and film clips that don’t seem to have anything to do with Bowie are interspersed throughout the film. But according to Morgen, the film’s themes mirror the music and life of Bowie himself: Chaos, experimentation, and fragmentation — a sentiment our critics agreed with on last week’s episode .

Today on FilmWeek, KPCC’s own John Horn sits down with Brett Morgen to talk about making ‘Moonage Daydream,’ and trying to capture the essence of David Bowie on film.