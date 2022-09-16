FilmWeek: ‘The Woman King,’ ‘Pearl,’ ‘See How They Run’ And More

Larry Mantle and KPCC film critics Christy Lemire , Andy Klein , and Charles Solomon review this weekend’s new movie releases on streaming and on demand platforms. Also on the show, our film critics remember the life and legacy of Jean-Luc Goddard and a look at the best films coming out of TIFF this year.

Justin Chang Reviews The Best Films From The Toronto International Film Festival

