©2022 Southern California Public Radio
Member-supported news for Southern California
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support for KPCC comes from:
Become a KPCC Sponsor
Filmweek with Larry Mantle
FilmWeek

FilmWeek: ‘The Woman King,’ ‘Pearl,’ ‘See How They Run’ And More

Published September 16, 2022 at 9:27 AM PDT
Ways to Subscribe
Viola Davis wields a torch in her right hand, stands center frame from the thighs up. She is wearing a tight fitting tribal skirt and leather crop top. She has two sheathed shortswords on a large belt and short, curly hair that is growing up. She looks very buff. In the background: various palm tree foliage.
Courtesy of Sony Pictures Releasing
Viola Davis in 'The Woman King"

FilmWeek: ‘The Woman King,’ ‘Pearl,’ ‘See How They Run’ And More

FilmWeek Reviews 9.16.22

Larry Mantle and KPCC film critics Christy Lemire, Andy Klein, and Charles Solomon review this weekend’s new movie releases on streaming and on demand platforms. Also on the show, our film critics remember the life and legacy of Jean-Luc Goddard and a look at the best films coming out of TIFF this year.

Justin Chang Reviews The Best Films From The Toronto International Film Festival 

FilmWeek Feature 9.16.22

The film festivals keep happening, and this week it was Toronto’s turn. The Toronto International Film Festival (or TIFF, as the cool kids call it) has been holding its 47th annual festival this week, with a broad lineup of films from around the globe. Today on FilmWeek, Larry caught up with film critic for the Los Angeles Times and NPR’s Fresh Air Justin Chang, who just got back from TIFF, to talk about the films that stood out from the festival.

Stay Connected