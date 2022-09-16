FilmWeek: ‘The Woman King,’ ‘Pearl,’ ‘See How They Run’ And More
Larry Mantle and KPCC film critics Christy Lemire, Andy Klein, and Charles Solomon review this weekend’s new movie releases on streaming and on demand platforms. Also on the show, our film critics remember the life and legacy of Jean-Luc Goddard and a look at the best films coming out of TIFF this year.
- “The Woman King,” Wide Release
- “Pearl,” Wide Release
- “The Silent Twins,” Wide Release
- “Confess, Fletch,” Wide Release & Digital
- “Moonage Daydream,” Wide Release
- “Still Working 9 to 5,” Laemmle NoHo [North Hollywood]
- “See How They Run,” Wide Release
- “Drifting Home,” Netflix
- “God’s Country,” Wide Release
- “Goodnight Mommy,” Streaming [Amazon Prime Video]
- Our film critics remember the life and legacy of Jean-Luc Goddard
Justin Chang Reviews The Best Films From The Toronto International Film Festival
The film festivals keep happening, and this week it was Toronto’s turn. The Toronto International Film Festival (or TIFF, as the cool kids call it) has been holding its 47th annual festival this week, with a broad lineup of films from around the globe. Today on FilmWeek, Larry caught up with film critic for the Los Angeles Times and NPR’s Fresh Air Justin Chang, who just got back from TIFF, to talk about the films that stood out from the festival.
- “The Fablemans,” set to release November 11
- “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery,” set to release december 23
- “All the Beauty and the Bloodshed,” set to release on HBO platforms October 31
- “Women Talking,” set to release December 2
- “The Eternal Daughter,” no release date set