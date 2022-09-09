FilmWeek: ‘Pinocchio,’ ‘Clerks III,’ Medieval’ And More
FilmWeek: ‘Pinocchio,’ ‘Clerks III,’ Medieval’ And More
Larry Mantle and KPCC film critics Wade Major, Lael Loewenstein, Peter Rainer and Charles Solomon review this weekend’s new movie releases on streaming and on demand platforms.
- “Pinocchio,” Disney+
- “Clerks III,” Wide Release September 13 through September 18
- “Medieval,” Wide Release
- “House of Darkness,” Harkins Theatre Chino Hills & Lumiere Cinema [Beverly Hills]; VOD & Digital September 13
- “Hazing,” PBS Channel September 12, 7:00PM PT [Monday] & PBS Video App
- “The Story of Film: A New Generation,” Laemmle Royal [West L.A.]
- “The Anthrax Attacks,” Netflix
- “Loving Highsmith,” Landmark Nuart Theatre [West L.A.]; Laemmle Glendale September 16
- “Let The Little Light Shine,” Laemmle Monica Film Center [Santa Monica] & Laemmle Royal [West L.A.]
- “Goodbye, Don Glees!” Wide Release September 14, 18 & 20 only
- “The Class,” TCL Chinese Theatre [Hollywood] & Digital
- “The Domain,” Digital September 13 [Tuesday]
John Horn’s Debrief On The Telluride Film Festival
When you think about film festivals, certain things come to mind. For the Cannes Film Festival, you might picture red carpets and extravagant outfits. At the Sundance Film Festival, perhaps it’s massive crowds and gifting suites, where $1,000 down parkas are doled out to the celebrities. Yet when it comes to the recently concluded Telluride Film Festival in Colorado, conversations around the festival tend to focus on… movies.
Over the last decade, Telluride has hosted the world or North American premieres of most of the best-picture Oscar winners. That slate includes “Argo,” “12 Years A Slave,” “Spotlight,” “The Shape of Water,” “Moonlight,” “Birdman,” and “Nomadland.” We can’t know for sure which Telluride titles might go on to win awards, but KPPC’s John Horn has some thoughts about this year’s best exhibitions at the festival. He joins Larry to discuss the festival which he attended over the Labor Day weekend, and which movies showed promise.