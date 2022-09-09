FilmWeek: ‘Pinocchio,’ ‘Clerks III,’ Medieval’ And More

Larry Mantle and KPCC film critics Wade Major , Lael Loewenstein , Peter Rainer and Charles Solomon review this weekend’s new movie releases on streaming and on demand platforms.

John Horn’s Debrief On The Telluride Film Festival

When you think about film festivals, certain things come to mind. For the Cannes Film Festival, you might picture red carpets and extravagant outfits. At the Sundance Film Festival, perhaps it’s massive crowds and gifting suites, where $1,000 down parkas are doled out to the celebrities. Yet when it comes to the recently concluded Telluride Film Festival in Colorado, conversations around the festival tend to focus on… movies.

Over the last decade, Telluride has hosted the world or North American premieres of most of the best-picture Oscar winners. That slate includes “Argo,” “12 Years A Slave,” “Spotlight,” “The Shape of Water,” “Moonlight,” “Birdman,” and “Nomadland.” We can’t know for sure which Telluride titles might go on to win awards, but KPPC’s John Horn has some thoughts about this year’s best exhibitions at the festival. He joins Larry to discuss the festival which he attended over the Labor Day weekend, and which movies showed promise.