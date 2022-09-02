FilmWeek: ‘Honk For Jesus,’ ‘The Rings Of Power,’ ‘Kaepernick & America’ And More
Larry Mantle and KPCC film critics Tim Cogshell, Andy Klein and Charles Solomon review this weekend’s new movie releases on streaming and on demand platforms.
- “Honk For Jesus,” Wide Release & Streaming [Peacock]
- “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power,” First Two Episodes Streaming on Prime Video; Remaining six episodes will debut each subsequent Friday one at a time.
- “Gigi & Nate,” Wide Release
- “We Are As Gods,” Laemmle Monica Film Center [Santa Monica]
- “Kaepernick & America,” VOD (Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+) and Cable On Demand (AT&T, Comcast, Dish)
- “Love in the Villa,” Netflix
- “Our American Family,” Laemmle Monica Film Center [Santa Monica]; VOD September 6
- “Burial,” Laemmle’s Glendale Theater & VOD
- “Peter Von Kant,” Laemmle Royal [West L.A.], Laemmle Glendale, Laemmle Town Center [Encino] & Aero Theater [Santa Monica]
- “One Way,” Laemmle Royal [West L.A.]
- “McEnroe,” Streaming & VOD Platforms for SHOWTIME subscribers starting September 2; airs on SHOWTIME September 4 at 7 p.m. PT
- “The Movie,” VOD platforms starting September 6
- “Tiny Cinema,” Laemmle Monica Film Center [Santa Monica]; VOD [iTunes] September 6
With Major Releases Like ‘LOTR: The Rings Of Power’ And ‘House Of Dragon’ – What Makes For A Good Fantasy Adaptation?
Big fantasy has a big following. Amazon Prime Video released its highly anticipated adaptation “Lord of the Rings” The Rings of Power” this week. That comes on the heels of the premiere of HBO’s “Game of Thrones” prequel series “House of Dragon,” which has already been renewed for a second season. These fantasy franchises are two of the biggest and most beloved. So what makes for a good fantasy adaptation and how has the genre evolved over time. FilmWeek critics Tim Cogshell, Andy Klein and Charles Solomon discuss and share some of their favorites.