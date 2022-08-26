©2022 Southern California Public Radio
FilmWeek: “Three Thousand Years Of Longing,” “Breaking,” “Funny Pages” And Many More

Published August 26, 2022 at 9:24 AM PDT
Ways to Subscribe
Tilda Swinton is seen from behind from the neck up. She is wearing a vivdly red collared shirt, with the collar just visible. She has a natural red-head bob cut and looks to the right just slightly to meet her eyes with Idris Elba. Her glasses can just be made out. Opposite of Tilda is Elba, who is wearing a thick brown jean/cloth jacket wtiha dark brown hood pulled up, with his face fully visible. He is seen from the shoulders up, and one of Tilda's hands rests on the side of his face. He looks at Tilda with determined eyes. He also has a black beard with a brown patch on his chin. In the background: A greyish blue sky with clouds.
Courtesy of Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures
Three Thousand Years of Longing

FilmWeek Reviews 8.26.22

Larry Mantle and KPCC film critics Christy Lemire and Lael Loewenstein review this weekend’s new movie releases on streaming and on demand platforms.

  • Three Thousand Years of Longing,” Wide Release
  • Breaking,” Wide Release
  • Funny Pages,” Alamo Drafthouse [DTLA] & VOD 
  • The Good Boss [A.K.A. El Buen Patrón],” Laemmle Royal [West L.A.]; Expands to multiple Laemmle theaters in September
  • Explorer,” Digital & VOD August 30
  • Keane [4K restoration re-release|2004],” Los Feliz Theatre August 28
  • Me Time,” Netflix
  • Daisies [4K restoration re-release|1966],” Landmark Nuart Theatre [West L.A.]
  • The Youth Governor,” Laemmle Monica Film Center [Santa Monica] & VOD

John Horn Speaks With “Extraordinary Attorney Woo” Director Yu In-Silk

FilmWeek Feature 8.26.22

The city of Seoul might be nearly 8,000 miles from Hollywood, but Korean filmmakers have become prominent in local entertainment circles. Bong Joon Ho’s “Parasite” won five trophies in 2020’s Academy Awards, and “Squid Game” was a streaming breakout last year. Now, the Korean series “Extraordinary Attorney Woo” has become a huge global hit for Netflix. It’s a show about a female lawyer who is on the autism spectrum. She’s fighting not only for acceptance, but also for her clients; in fact, she’s very good at her job. KPCC’s John Horn spoke with the series director, Yu In-sik about the making of the show, and what the series has to say about neurodiverse people.

