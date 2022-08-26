FilmWeek: “Three Thousand Years Of Longing,” “Breaking,” “Funny Pages” And Many More

Larry Mantle and KPCC film critics Christy Lemire and Lael Loewenstein review this weekend’s new movie releases on streaming and on demand platforms.

John Horn Speaks With “Extraordinary Attorney Woo” Director Yu In-Silk

The city of Seoul might be nearly 8,000 miles from Hollywood, but Korean filmmakers have become prominent in local entertainment circles. Bong Joon Ho’s “Parasite” won five trophies in 2020’s Academy Awards, and “Squid Game” was a streaming breakout last year. Now, the Korean series “Extraordinary Attorney Woo” has become a huge global hit for Netflix. It’s a show about a female lawyer who is on the autism spectrum. She’s fighting not only for acceptance, but also for her clients; in fact, she’s very good at her job. KPCC’s John Horn spoke with the series director, Yu In-sik about the making of the show, and what the series has to say about neurodiverse people.