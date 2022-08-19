FilmWeek: ‘Beast,’ ‘Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero,’ ‘Orphan: First Kill’ And More
FilmWeek: ‘Beast,’ ‘Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero,’ ‘Orphan: First Kill’ And More
Larry Mantle and KPCC film critics Amy Nicholson, Andy Klein and Charles Solomon review this weekend’s new movie releases on streaming and on demand platforms.
- “Beast,” Wide Release
- “Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero,” Wide Release
- “Orphan: First Kill,” Wide Release & Streaming [Paramount+]
- “Spin Me Round,” Laemmle Town Center [Encino], Laemmle Glendale, Laemmle NoHo [North Hollywood]; Expands to Multiple Laemmle Locations August 26
- “Delia’s Gone,” Select AMC & Cinemark Theaters
- “The Territory,” AMC Burbank & Laemmle Monica Film Center [Santa Monica]; Expands to multiple Laemmle Theaters August 26
- “Three Minutes: A Lengthening,” Laemmle Royal [West L.A.]; Laemmle Town Center [Encino] August 26
- “Running with the Devil: The Wild World of John McAfee,” Netflix August 24
John Horn Speaks With Director Alex Pritz On His Documentary ‘The Territory’
Earlier this year, the documentary film “The Territory” premiered at the Sundance Film Festival, taking home the Audience Award and Special Jury Award for Documentary Craft. This week, our John Horn sat down with the film’s director Alex Pritz, who makes his documentary feature debut, to talk about the fight taking place deep in the Amazon rainforest between Brazilian cattle ranchers and the indigenous group, the Uru Eu Wau Wau. John begins by asking Pritz about the overlap between indigenous genocide and rampant deforestation.