FilmWeek: ‘Beast,’ ‘Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero,’ ‘Orphan: First Kill’ And More

FilmWeek Reviews 8.19.22 Listen • 30:32

Larry Mantle and KPCC film critics Amy Nicholson , Andy Klein and Charles Solomon review this weekend’s new movie releases on streaming and on demand platforms.

John Horn Speaks With Director Alex Pritz On His Documentary ‘The Territory’

FilmWeek Feature 8.19.22 Listen • 19:02

Earlier this year, the documentary film “The Territory” premiered at the Sundance Film Festival, taking home the Audience Award and Special Jury Award for Documentary Craft. This week, our John Horn sat down with the film’s director Alex Pritz, who makes his documentary feature debut, to talk about the fight taking place deep in the Amazon rainforest between Brazilian cattle ranchers and the indigenous group, the Uru Eu Wau Wau. John begins by asking Pritz about the overlap between indigenous genocide and rampant deforestation.