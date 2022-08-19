©2022 Southern California Public Radio
Filmweek with Larry Mantle
FilmWeek: ‘Beast,’ ‘Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero,’ ‘Orphan: First Kill’ And More

Piccolo is seen from the waist up, hovering in the air. He is holding one hand with two fingers pointed up to his forehead, with the fingers beginning to glow with a fiery orange. He is a green alien with two antennae and goblin like ears, and he is wearing a purple Gi. In the background, what looks like a sheer rock wall butting against perhaps a damn wall.
Courtesy of Crunchyroll
Piccolo

FilmWeek Reviews 8.19.22

Larry Mantle and KPCC film critics Amy Nicholson, Andy Klein and Charles Solomon review this weekend’s new movie releases on streaming and on demand platforms.

John Horn Speaks With Director Alex Pritz On His Documentary ‘The Territory’

FilmWeek Feature 8.19.22

Earlier this year, the documentary film “The Territory” premiered at the Sundance Film Festival, taking home the Audience Award and Special Jury Award for Documentary Craft. This week, our John Horn sat down with the film’s director Alex Pritz, who makes his documentary feature debut, to talk about the fight taking place deep in the Amazon rainforest between Brazilian cattle ranchers and the indigenous group, the Uru Eu Wau Wau. John begins by asking Pritz about the overlap between indigenous genocide and rampant deforestation.

