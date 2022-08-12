FilmWeek: ‘Emily The Criminal,’ ‘Day Shift,’ ‘Inu-Oh’ And More

FilmWeek Reviews 8.12.22 Listen • 30:32

Guest Host John Horn and KPCC film critics Tim Cogshell , Wade Major , and Charles Solomon review this weekend’s new movie releases on streaming and on demand platforms.

John Horn’s Interview With Aubrey Plaza From 'Emily the Criminal’

FilmWeek Feature Aubrey Plaza 8.12.22 Listen • 10:59

Aubrey Plaza is an actor who is drawn to unusual and sometimes dark and challenging roles, largely in independent film. Her film credits include “Safety Not Guaranteed,” “Life After Beth,” “Scott Pilgrim vs. the World” and “Ingrid Goes West.” On television, she has starred in “Parks and Recreation”, and “Legion.” Her latest movie is called “Emily the Criminal.” Emily has a record that prevents her from reentering society and getting a full-time job, which she desperately needs to pay down a crippling amount of student debt. KPCC’s John Horn sat down with Plaza to talk about this new role, and he started by asking Plaza how the title of the film also defines how people see Emily: Not as a person. But as a criminal.

John Horn’s Interview With Jordan Peele, Director Of ‘NOPE’

FilmWeek Feature Jordan Peele 8.12.22 Listen • 7:59

Jordan Peele is a comedian and actor who made a bit of a career — and genre — change when he made his directorial debut with the horror movie “Get Out” in 2017. His latest Sci-Fi Thriller is titled “NOPE,” and has been in wide release. The film follows a pair of siblings trying to save their family ranch and horse rental business after their father dies a rather memorable death. Not only that, but they suspect there could be an actual UFO stalking their property. KPCC’s John Horn took a seat with Peele to discuss the new film.

