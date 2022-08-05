FilmWeek: ‘Bullet Train,’ ‘Easter Sunday,’ ‘Luck,’ ‘Bodies Bodies Bodies’ And Many More
FilmWeek: ‘Bullet Train,’ ‘Easter Sunday,’ ‘Luck,’ ‘Bodies Bodies Bodies’ And Many More
Guest host John Horn and KPCC film critics Christy Lemire, Peter Rainer, Charles Solomon and Tim Cogshell review this weekend’s new movie releases on streaming and on demand platforms.
- “Bullet Train,” Wide Release
- “Easter Sunday,” Wide Release
- “Bodies Bodies Bodies,” Select AMC Theaters; Wider Release August 12
- “Luck, ” Century Stadium [Orange], Century Huntington Beach, Cinemark Theater[Westchester] & Streaming on Apple TV+
- “Munyurangabo,” Streaming on Film Movement+
- “Prey,” Streaming on Hulu
- “Faith,” Streaming on Film Movement+
- “I Love My Dad,” Multiple Laemmle Theaters & Harkins Theater Mountain Grove [Redlands]
- “Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie,” Netflix
John Horn’s Interview With Comedian Jo Koy Of EASTER SUNDAY
Jo Koy is a Filipino American comedian and actor who has recently starred in two Netflix comedy specials. His latest project diverges from standup comedy and sees the actor play a version of himself in a version of his life. In the film “Easter Sunday,” Koy plays a character who is not only trying to balance work and parenting, but also dealing with Hollywood producers who want him to speak with a foreign accent that he doesn't have. KPCC’s John Horn sat down with Koy to talk about his new movie, and the importance of representation in cinema.