©2022 Southern California Public Radio
Member-supported news for Southern California
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support for KPCC comes from:
Become a KPCC Sponsor
Filmweek with Larry Mantle
FilmWeek

FilmWeek: ‘Bullet Train,’ ‘Easter Sunday,’ ‘Luck,’ ‘Bodies Bodies Bodies’ And Many More

Ways to Subscribe
Brian Tyree Henry (left) sits across a small wall-mounted table from Brad Pitt (right) on a bullet train. Both are sitting in train seats built for one. They are both looking directly at eachother, Henry has his hands in his lap and Pitt has one on his leg and another under the table, potenially holding some object. A water bottle, latpop, and hat rest on the table. In the background: two windows of the bullet train show a cityscape at night.
Courtesy of Scott Garfield/Sony Pictures
Bryan Tyree Henry and Brad Pitt star in Bullet Train.

FilmWeek: ‘Bullet Train,’ ‘Easter Sunday,’ ‘Luck,’ ‘Bodies Bodies Bodies’ And Many More

FilmWeek Reviews 8.5.22

Guest host John Horn and KPCC film critics Christy Lemire, Peter Rainer, Charles Solomon and Tim Cogshell review this weekend’s new movie releases on streaming and on demand platforms.

John Horn’s Interview With Comedian Jo Koy Of EASTER SUNDAY 

FilmWeek Feature 8.5.22

Jo Koy is a Filipino American comedian and actor who has recently starred in two Netflix comedy specials. His latest project diverges from standup comedy and sees the actor play a version of himself in a version of his life. In the film “Easter Sunday,” Koy plays a character who is not only trying to balance work and parenting, but also dealing with Hollywood producers who want him to speak with a foreign accent that he doesn't have. KPCC’s John Horn sat down with Koy to talk about his new movie, and the importance of representation in cinema.

Stay Connected