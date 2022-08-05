FilmWeek: ‘Bullet Train,’ ‘Easter Sunday,’ ‘Luck,’ ‘Bodies Bodies Bodies’ And Many More

FilmWeek Reviews 8.5.22 Listen • 30:32

Guest host John Horn and KPCC film critics Christy Lemire , Peter Rainer , Charles Solomon and Tim Cogshell review this weekend’s new movie releases on streaming and on demand platforms.

John Horn’s Interview With Comedian Jo Koy Of EASTER SUNDAY

FilmWeek Feature 8.5.22 Listen • 19:03

Jo Koy is a Filipino American comedian and actor who has recently starred in two Netflix comedy specials. His latest project diverges from standup comedy and sees the actor play a version of himself in a version of his life. In the film “Easter Sunday,” Koy plays a character who is not only trying to balance work and parenting, but also dealing with Hollywood producers who want him to speak with a foreign accent that he doesn't have. KPCC’s John Horn sat down with Koy to talk about his new movie, and the importance of representation in cinema.