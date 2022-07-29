©2022 Southern California Public Radio
FilmWeek: ‘Vengeance,’ ‘Sharp Stick,’ ‘My Old School,’ ‘Thirteen Lives,’ And Many More

Guest host John Horn and KPCC film critics Amy Nicholson, Claudia Puig and Charles Solomon review this weekend’s new movie releases on streaming and on demand platforms.

  • Vengeance,” Wide Release
  • Sharp Stick,” The Landmark Westwood; Multiple Laemmle Theaters, Digital & VOD August 5
  • My Old School,” Laemmle Monica Film Center [Santa Monica] 
  • Not Okay,” Hulu
  • A Love Song,” AMC The Grove [La Brea]
  • Skies of Lebanon,” Laemmle Royal [West L.A.]
  • Resurrection,” Laemmle Glendale, Laemmle Monica Film Center[Santa Monica] & Laemmle NoHo [North Hollywood]; Digital & VOD August 5
  • Thirteen Lives,” AMC The Grove [La Brea]; Streaming [Amazon Prime Video] August 5

John Horn’s Interview About ‘My Old School’ With Director Jono McLeod

FilmWeek Feature 7.29.22

In the mid 1990s, an unusual-looking student who called himself Brandon Lee appeared at the Bearsden Academy in Scotland. Unlike the other teenagers in his class, Lee looked much older and knew much more than his fellow students. Even more unlike his fellow classmates, Brandon Lee wasn’t even a teenager. In fact, he was in his 30s, and his name wasn’t Brandon Lee. The documentary “My Old School” chronicles this odd tale of deception, what might have motivated it, and how the ruse unraveled. The director of the documentary is Jono McLeod, who was a classmate of Lee’s at the time. Today on FilmWeek, KPCC’s John Horn sits down with McLeod to talk about this strange tale, and how he transformed the experience into a documentary.

