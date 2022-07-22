FilmWeek: ‘Nope,’ ‘How To Please A Woman,’ ‘My Donkey, My Lover, & I’ And Many More
FilmWeek: ‘Nope,’ ‘How To Please A Woman,’ ‘My Donkey, My Lover, & I’ And Many More
Larry Mantle and KPCC film critics Andy Klein and Lael Loewenstein review this weekend’s new movie releases on streaming and on demand platforms.
- “Nope,” Wide Release
- “How To Please A Woman,” Laemmle Monica Film Center [Santa Monica]; VOD July 29
- “My Donkey, My Lover, & I,” Laemmle Royal [West L.A.] & Laemmle Town Center [Encino];
- “Baby Assassins,” Streaming [Hi-YAH!]; VOD & DVD August 16
- “Queen of Glory,” Laemmle Glendale
- “Jesus Kid,” Streaming[IndiePix Films], Digital & VOD July 27
- “Alone Together,” Laemmle Monica Film Center [Santa Monica]; Digital & VOD July 29
- “The Enormity of Life,” VOD [Tubi & Vudu]
- “My Name Is Sara,” Laemmle Royal [West L.A.] & Laemmle Town Center [Encino]
- “While The Women Are Sleeping,” Streaming [Film Movement Plus]
Our Critics Talk About Giving Films A Bad Review, And The Potential For Backlash
This segment is being updated.
Our Critics Share Their Favorite Films So Far This Year
This segment is being updated.