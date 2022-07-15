©2022 Southern California Public Radio
Filmweek with Larry Mantle
FilmWeek: ‘The Gray Man,’ ‘Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank,’ ‘Where the Crawdad’s Sing’ And Many More

"The Gray Man" is seen on the right of frame from the knees up, hanging out of a lightrail car's shattered door window. He looks ahead, witha gun clutched in his right hand by his side. In the background, three more lightrail cars wrap to the left of a turn, with some street lights and more track in the background.
Courtesy of Netflix © 2022/Courtesy of Netflix © 2022
The Gray Man. Ryan Gosling as Six.

Larry Mantle and KPCC film critics Tim Cogshell and Peter Rainer review this weekend’s new movie releases on streaming and on demand platforms.

John Horn’s Interview about ‘Fair Play’ with Director Jennifer Newsom

FilmWeek Feature 7.15.22

Documentary filmmaker Jennifer Newsom is also known as California’s first lady, as she is married to California Governor Gavin Newsom. Marriage itself is at the heart of her latest film, ‘Fair Play.’ Inspired by Eve Rodsky’s book of the same name, the documentary examines how women are responsible for a larger share of running a household than they were in the 1960s, when far fewer women were working. KPCC’s John Horn spoke this week with Newsom about her new documentary — and how the chores are divided in her own home.

