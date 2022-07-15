FilmWeek: ‘The Gray Man,’ ‘Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank,’ ‘Where the Crawdad’s Sing’ And Many More
Larry Mantle and KPCC film critics Tim Cogshell and Peter Rainer review this weekend’s new movie releases on streaming and on demand platforms.
- “The Gray Man,” Select Theaters including Laemmle, Cinemark, Landmark, Harkins, & Galaxy Theater locations; Netflix July 22
- “Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank,” Wide Release
- “Where the Crawdads Sing,” Wide Release
- “Aftershock,” Hulu July 19
- “Persuasion,” Bay Theater [Pacific Palisades] & Netflix
- “100 Yen Love,” Streaming [Film Movement+]
- “Mrs. Harris Goes To Paris,” Wide Release
- “Don’t Make Me Go,” Amazon Prime Video
- “Murina,” Laemmle Monica Film Center [Santa Monica]
- “She Will,” Laemmle Glendale, The Frida Cinema [Santa Ana] & VOD
- “Anonymous Club,” Brain Dead Studios [Fairfax District] & Alamo Drafthouse [DTLA]
John Horn’s Interview about ‘Fair Play’ with Director Jennifer Newsom
Documentary filmmaker Jennifer Newsom is also known as California’s first lady, as she is married to California Governor Gavin Newsom. Marriage itself is at the heart of her latest film, ‘Fair Play.’ Inspired by Eve Rodsky’s book of the same name, the documentary examines how women are responsible for a larger share of running a household than they were in the 1960s, when far fewer women were working. KPCC’s John Horn spoke this week with Newsom about her new documentary — and how the chores are divided in her own home.