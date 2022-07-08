FilmWeek: ‘Thor: Love and Thunder,’ ‘The Sea Beast,’ ‘Fire of Love,’ ‘The King of North Sudan’ And More

FilmWeek Reviews 7.8.22 Listen • 30:32

Larry Mantle and KPCC film critics Amy Nicholson , Christy Lemire and Charles Solomon review this weekend’s new movie releases on streaming and on demand platforms.

John Horn’s Interview about ‘Fire of Love’ with director Sara Dosa

FilmWeek Feature 7.8.22 Listen • 19:02

Our critics reviewed the explosive documentary 'Fire of Love,' which chronicled the relationship of Katia and Maurice Krafft. They were a couple deeply in love with not only each other, but also the study of volcanos. Today on FilmWeek, KPCC's John Horn speaks with the film's director, Sara Dosa, about the making of the film and the lives of the Kraffts.