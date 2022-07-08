FilmWeek: ‘Thor: Love and Thunder,’ ‘The Sea Beast,’ ‘Fire of Love,’ ‘The King of North Sudan’ And More
Larry Mantle and KPCC film critics Amy Nicholson, Christy Lemire and Charles Solomon review this weekend’s new movie releases on streaming and on demand platforms.
- “Thor: Love And Thunder,” Wide Release
- “The Sea Beast,” Netflix
- “Both Sides of the Blade [A.K.A Fire],” Laemmle Royal [West L.A.]; Laemmle Town Center [Encino] & Laemmle Glendale July 15; Laemmle NoHo [North Hollywood], Claremont [Claremont] & Newhall [Santa Clarita] July 22
- “Fire of Love,” AMC Sunset 5; Laemmle Monica Film Center [Santa Monica] July 15; Expands to multiple Laemmle theaters in following weeks
- “The King of North Sudan,” Digital & VOD July 12
- “Clara Sola,” The Landmark Westwood [Westwood]
John Horn’s Interview about ‘Fire of Love’ with director Sara Dosa
FilmWeek Feature 7.8.22
Our critics reviewed the explosive documentary 'Fire of Love,' which chronicled the relationship of Katia and Maurice Krafft. They were a couple deeply in love with not only each other, but also the study of volcanos. Today on FilmWeek, KPCC's John Horn speaks with the film's director, Sara Dosa, about the making of the film and the lives of the Kraffts.