FilmWeek: ‘Minions: The Rise of Gru,’ ‘The Forgiven,’ ‘Accepted’ And Many More
Larry Mantle and KPCC film critics Tim Cogshell, Lael Loewenstein and Charles Solomon review this weekend’s new movie releases on streaming and on demand platforms.
- ‘Minions: The Rise Of Gru.’ Wide Release
- ‘The Forgiven,’ Laemmle Monica Film Center [Santa Monica], Laemmle Town Center [Encino], Laemmle NoHo [North Hollywood] & multiple AMC Theaters; Expands to more Laemmle Theaters July 8
- ‘Accepted,’ Laemmle Monica Film Center [Santa Monica] & VOD
- ‘Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, a Journey, a Song,’ Laemmle Royal [West L.A.]; Regal Westpark [Irvine] July 8
- ‘Mr. Malcolm’s List,’ Wide Release
- ‘Attack on Finland,’ Laemmle Town Center 5 [Encino], Laemmle Virtual Cinema & Digital [iTunes]
- ‘The Princess,’ Hulu
- ‘Sniper: The White Raven,’ Digital & VOD
- ‘Hot Seat,’ Lumiere Cinema [Beverly Hills], Digital & VOD
John Horn’s Interview Director Baz Luhrmann About His New Film ‘Elvis’
To many, Baz Luhrmann isn’t just a noted Australian director — he’s an auteur filmmaker. Luhrmann exhibits a certain artistic control over his craft to produce a distinct style that makes his films become more than the sum of their parts. Just think of ‘Romeo and Juliet,’ or ‘Moulin Rouge’ or ‘The Great Gatsby.’ From set design, to soundtrack, to costumes Luhrmann puts his eccentric touch on every detail.
Today on FilmWeek, KPCC’s John Horn speaks with Baz Luhrmann about directing ‘Elvis,’ and the unique challenges he faced when recreating famous footage while staying true to his taste. You can hear what our critics Christy Lemire and Andy Klein thought of ‘Elvis’ on last week’s FilmWeek episode, available here or wherever you get your podcasts. Elvis is in wide release.