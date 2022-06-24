©2022 Southern California Public Radio
Filmweek with Larry Mantle
FilmWeek

FilmWeek: ‘Elvis,’ ‘The Black Phone,’ ‘Marcel The Shell With Shoes On,’ And Many More

Austin Butler portrays Elvis in the movie "Elvis." In this scene, Austin is seen in a pink suit on stage, leaning down with one arm reached out to a crowd of adoring female fans all reaching back towards him. He looks down at them, his other hand caressing his microphone. In the background, a large crowd in an auditorium like setting.
Courtesy of Warner Brothers
Austin Butler as Elvis in "Elvis"

FilmWeek: ‘Elvis,’ ‘The Black Phone,’ ‘Marcel The Shell With Shoes On,’ And Many More   

FilmWeek Episode Friday June 24, 2022
Larry Mantle and KPCC film critics Christy Lemire, Andy Klein, and Charles Solomon review this weekend’s new movie releases on streaming and on demand platforms. FilmWeek: ‘Elvis,’ ‘The Black Phone,’ ‘Marcel The Shell With Shoes On’ And Many More (0:15)

