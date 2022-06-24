FilmWeek: ‘Elvis,’ ‘The Black Phone,’ ‘Marcel The Shell With Shoes On,’ And Many More
FilmWeek Episode Friday June 24, 2022
Larry Mantle and KPCC film critics Christy Lemire, Andy Klein, and Charles Solomon review this weekend’s new movie releases on streaming and on demand platforms.
- “Elvis,” Wide Release
- “The Black Phone,” Wide Release
- “The Man From Toronto,” Netflix
- “Marcel The Shell With Shoes On,” Wide Release
- “Fruits Basket: Prelude,” Wide Release June 25, 28 & 29 Only
- “Green Ghost And The Masters of The Stone,” VOD June 28
- “Apples,” Laemmle Monica Film Center [Santa Monica] & Playhouse [ Pasadena]; Town Center [Encino] July 1
- “Cryo,” Laemmle [Glendale]
- “Lost Highway,” Landmark Nuart Theater [West L.A.]
- “Flux Gourmet,” Laemmle [Glendale].
- “Press Play,” Laemmle Monica Film Center [Santa Monica], VOD & Digital