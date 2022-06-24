FilmWeek: ‘Elvis,’ ‘The Black Phone,’ ‘Marcel The Shell With Shoes On,’ And Many More

FilmWeek Episode Friday June 24, 2022 Larry Mantle and KPCC film critics Christy Lemire, Andy Klein, and Charles Solomon review this weekend’s new movie releases on streaming and on demand platforms. FilmWeek: ‘Elvis,’ ‘The Black Phone,’ ‘Marcel The Shell With Shoes On’ And Many More (0:15) Listen • 31:34