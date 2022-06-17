FilmWeek: ‘Lightyear,’ ‘Father of the Bride,’ ‘Official Competition’ And More
FilmWeek Reviews 6.17.22
Larry Mantle and KPCC film critics Amy Nicholson and Claudia Puig review this weekend’s new movie releases on streaming and on demand platforms.
- “Lightyear,” Wide Release
- “Father of the Bride,” HBO Max
- “Spiderhead,” Netflix
- “Official Competition,” Laemmle Royal [West L.A.]; Expands to Laemmle Town Center 5 [Encino] & Playhouse 7 [Pasadena] June 24; Expands further to multiple other Laemmle Theatres July 1
- “Good Luck To You, Leo Grande,” Hulu
- “Cha Cha Real Smooth,” Multiple Laemmle Theaters, Alamo Drafthouse [DTLA], Cinemark Century [Huntington Beach] & Harkins Theaters Mountain Grove [Redlands]; Streaming [Apple TV+]
- “Jerry and Marge Go Large,” Paramount+
- “Brian and Charles,” Wide Release
- “Wildhood,” Lumiere Music Hall [Beverly Hills]; Streaming [Hulu] June 24
John Horn’s Interview with Director Joseph Kosinski about “Spiderhead”
FilmWeek Feature Kosinski 6.17.22
Today on FilmWeek, KPCC’s John Horn speaks with director of “Spiderhead,” Joseph Kosinski, about the making of the film, and how he differentiated the project from his previous film, “Top Gun: Maverick.”