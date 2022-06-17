©2022 Southern California Public Radio
ELECTION RESULTS — LA And Statewide Returns From The 2022 California Primary
FilmWeek: ‘Lightyear,’ ‘Father of the Bride,’ ‘Official Competition’ And More

"Lightyear"

FilmWeek: ‘Lightyear,’ ‘Father of the Bride,’ ‘Official Competition’ And More

FilmWeek Reviews 6.17.22

Larry Mantle and KPCC film critics Amy Nicholson and Claudia Puig review this weekend’s new movie releases on streaming and on demand platforms.

John Horn’s Interview with Director Joseph Kosinski about “Spiderhead” 

FilmWeek Feature Kosinski 6.17.22

Today on FilmWeek, KPCC’s John Horn speaks with director of “Spiderhead,” Joseph Kosinski, about the making of the film, and how he differentiated the project from his previous film, “Top Gun: Maverick.”

