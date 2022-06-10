FilmWeek: ‘Jurassic World: Dominion,’ ‘Lost Illusions,’ ‘Miracle’ And More

Larry Mantle and KPCC film critics Wade Major , Lael Loewenstein and Charles Solomon review this weekend’s new movie releases on streaming and on demand platforms.

John Horn’s Speaks With Producers Frank Marshall And Pat Crowley About ‘Jurassic World: Dominion'

It’s a fact: dinosaurs are cool. Even more of a fact: dinosaurs are super cool on the big screen. But In order to see some dinosaurs on the big screen, a movie has to be made — a movie like “Jurassic World: Dominion.” Production of the film started in February of 2020, but was halted due to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Not wanting to wait for an unknown endpoint to the pandemic, the producers of the film went back to work on it in July of 2022. Today on FilmWeek, KPCC’s John Horn speaks with the producers of Jurassic World: Dominion, Frank Marshall and Pat Crowley, about how they pulled off filming the movie during one of the peaks of the pandemic.