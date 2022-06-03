FilmWeek: ‘Benediction,’ ‘Hustle,’ ‘Crimes Of The Future’ And More
Larry Mantle and KPCC film critics Tim Cogshell and Peter Rainer review this weekend’s new movie releases on streaming and on demand platforms.
- “Benediction,” Wide Release
- “Hustle,” Cinemark Theaters [Multiple in L.A. region] & Bay Theatre [Pacific Palisades]; Netflix June 8
- “Watcher,” Wide Release
- “Rondo And Bob,” Streaming & Digital June 7
- “The Phantom of the Open,” Laemmle Theatres Starting With Laemmle Royal [West L.A], AMC The Grove 14 [Fairfax] & AMC Century City 15 [Century City]; Wide Release June 10
- “Playlist,” Laemmle Royal [West L.A.]
- “Eiffel [A.K.A. Eiffel In Love],” Wide Release
- “Crimes of the Future,” Wide Release
- “The Passenger,” Laemmle Glendale [Glendale]
- “Cane Fire,” Lumiere Musical Hall [Beverly Hills]
- “Unhuman,” Digital & VOD
- “Block Party,” Multiple Laemmle Theatres June 8 Only; Galaxy Theatres Mission Grove [Riverside] June 8, 19, 20; Streaming [BET+]
- “The Siege of Robin Hood,” Laemmle Glendale [Glendale]
- “Pissarro: Father of Impressionism,” Laemmle Playhouse 7 [Pasadena], Laemmle Glendale [Glendale], Laemmle Newhall [Santa Clarita] & Laemmle Royal [West L.A.] June 6
LA’s Latino International Film Festival Is On. We Look At The Highlights
The Los Angeles Latino International Film Festival has returned to Hollywood for another year of exhibitions from across the globe. Running from June 1 to June 5, the festival highlights films, shorts, and other video projects told from a latino perspective. Today on FilmWeek, Larry speaks with freelance film critic for the LA Times and The Wrap Carlos Aguilar about the festival, and hears about the films he’s particularly excited about being featured.
