FilmWeek: ‘Benediction,’ ‘Hustle,’ ‘Crimes Of The Future’ And More

FilmWeek Reviews 6.3.22 Listen • 40:34

Larry Mantle and KPCC film critics Tim Cogshell and Peter Rainer review this weekend’s new movie releases on streaming and on demand platforms.

LA’s Latino International Film Festival Is On. We Look At The Highlights

FilmWeek LA Latino Film Festival Feature 6.3.22 Listen • 9:00

The Los Angeles Latino International Film Festival has returned to Hollywood for another year of exhibitions from across the globe. Running from June 1 to June 5, the festival highlights films, shorts, and other video projects told from a latino perspective. Today on FilmWeek, Larry speaks with freelance film critic for the LA Times and The Wrap Carlos Aguilar about the festival, and hears about the films he’s particularly excited about being featured.