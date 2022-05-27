FilmWeek: ‘Top Gun: Maverick,’ ‘The Bob’s Burgers Movie,’ ‘Fire In The Mountains,’ And More
Larry Mantle and KPCC film critics Christy Lemire, Wade Major, and Charles Solomon review this weekend’s new movie releases on streaming and on demand platforms.
- “Top Gun: Maverick,” Wide Release
- “The Bob’s Burgers Movie,” Wide Release
- “A Chiara,” Laemmle NoHo 7 [North Hollywood]; Expands to multiple Laemmle locations the following week
- “Fortune Favors Lady Nikuko,” Wide Release June 2 Only; Limited Theatrical Run Starting June 3
- “Fire In The Mountains,” Laemmle Royal [West L.A.], Town Center 5 [Encino] & Playhouse 7 [Pasadena]
- “The Janes,” HBO June 8 at 8pm Pacific Time & streaming on HBO Max June 8
- “We Feed People,” Disney+
- “18 ½,” Laemmle’s Monica Film Center [Santa Monica] May 27; Expands to multiple Laemmle locations the following week
- “Zero Contact,” Lumiere Music Hall [Beverly Hills] & VOD
- “A Taste Of Whale,” VOD [including Amazon Prime Video & Apple TV] May 27; DVD May 31
- “There Are No Saints [A.K.A. The Jesuit],” Galaxy Theatres Mission Grove [Riverside] & VOD