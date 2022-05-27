©2022 Southern California Public Radio
Filmweek with Larry Mantle
FilmWeek

FilmWeek: ‘Top Gun: Maverick,’ ‘The Bob’s Burgers Movie,’ ‘Fire In The Mountains,’ And More

TOP GUN: MAVERICK still showing Tom cruise in the cockpit of a fighter jet as the jet flies upside down over snowy mountains.
Paramount Pictures/Paramount Pictures
Tom Cruise plays Capt. Pete "Maverick" Mitchell in Top Gun: Maverick from Paramount Pictures, Skydance and Jerry Bruckheimer Films.

FilmWeek Episode Friday May 27. 2022
Larry Mantle and KPCC film critics Christy Lemire, Wade Major, and Charles Solomon review this weekend’s new movie releases on streaming and on demand platforms. FilmWeek: ‘Top Gun: Maverick,’ ‘The Bob’s Burgers Movie,’ ‘Fire In The Mountains,’ And More (0:30)

FilmWeek
