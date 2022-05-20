FilmWeek: ‘Downton Abbey: A New Era,’ ‘Men,’ ‘Chip ‘n Dale Rescue: Rangers’ And More
FilmWeek: ‘Downton Abbey: A New Era,’ ‘Men,’ ‘Chip ‘n Dale Rescue: Rangers’ And More
FilmWeek Reviews 5.20.22
Larry Mantle and KPCC film critics Amy Nicholson and Andy Klein review this weekend’s new movie releases on streaming and on demand platforms.
- “Downton Abbey: A New Era,” Wide Release
- “Men,” Wide Release
- “Emergency,” Wide Release; Streaming [Prime Video] May 27
- “The Roundup,” CGV Cinemas LA & CGV Buena Park 8
- “Chip ‘n Dale Rescue: Rangers,” Disney+
- “Hold Your Fire,” Laemmle Royal [West L.A.] and VOD May
- “Torn Hearts,” VOD
- “Mondocane,” Laemmle’s Glendale, PlayHouse 7 [Pasadena] & Landmark Theatres
- “Il Buco,” Laemmle Royal [West L.A.]
- “The Valet,” Hulu
John Horn’s Interview With Alex Garland, Who Wrote And Directed The New Feature ‘MEN’
FilmWeek Alex Garland Feature 5.20.22
This segment is being updated.