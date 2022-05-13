FilmWeek: ‘Operation Mincemeat,’ ‘Montana Story,’ ‘Mau’ And More

Guest host John Horn and film critics Tim Cogshell , Lael Loewenstein review this weekend’s new movie releases on streaming and on demand platforms.

Joe Morton On Returning To The Stage In ‘King Lear’ And John Gould Rubin On Directing

Some five years ago, actor Joe Morton wasn’t working on a new TV series or movie. He was onstage at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills. Morton was playing the ground-breaking comic, writer and civil rights activist Dick Gregory in a one-person show called “Turn Me Loose.” Morton is back at the Wallis, but this play is perhaps a bit better known. The “Scandal” and “Brother from Another Planet” star is performing the title role in Shakespeare’s “King Lear.” The play is directed by John Gould Rubin, Morton’s collaborator on “Turn Me Loose.” It opens at the Wallis this weekend and runs through June 5th. Last weekend, the Wallis and KPCC hosted a donor event around the “King Lear” production, which is set a few decades in the future and is tied to climate change. KPCC’s John Horn spoke with Morton and Gould. The show opens this weekend and runs through June 5th.