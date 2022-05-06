©2022 Southern California Public Radio
FilmWeek
FilmWeek

FilmWeek: 'Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness,' 'Hit The Road,' 'Our Father' And More

(L-R): Rachel McAdams as Dr. Christine Palmer, Benedict Cumberbatch as Dr. Stephen Strange, and Xochitl Gomez as America Chavez in Marvel Studios' DOCTOR STRANGE IN THE MULTIVERSE OF MADNESS. Photo courtesy of Marvel Studios. ©Marvel Studios 2022. All Rights Reserved.
Courtesy of Marvel Studios/Courtesy of Marvel Studios
(L-R): Rachel McAdams as Dr. Christine Palmer, Benedict Cumberbatch as Dr. Stephen Strange, and Xochitl Gomez as America Chavez in Marvel Studios' DOCTOR STRANGE IN THE MULTIVERSE OF MADNESS. Photo courtesy of Marvel Studios. ©Marvel Studios 2022. All Rights Reserved.

FilmWeek: ‘Doctor Strange,’ ‘Our Father’ ‘Black Box’ And More

FilmWeek Reviews 5.6.22

Larry Mantle and KPCC film critics Claudia Puig, Peter Rainer and Charles Solomon review this weekend’s new movie releases on streaming and on demand platforms.

Maggie Cohn And Antonio Campos: The Writers And Showrunners Discuss Their True Crime Drama Miniseries ‘The Staircase’

FilmWeek Maggie Cohn And Antonio Campos 5.6.22

The new HBO miniseries “The Staircase” from writers Maggie Cohn and Antonio Campos is based on the 2004 true crime docuseries by the same name and created by Jean Xavier de Lestrade. KPCC’s John Horn interviews the pair on how they reinvisioned this unusual story, from the meaning behind a single glance to the broader overall themes.

FilmWeek
