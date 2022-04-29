FilmWeek: ‘The Survivor,’ ‘The Will To See,’ ‘Flint: Who Can You Trust?’ And More

FilmWeek Reviews 4.29.22 Listen • 39:34

Larry Mantle and KPCC film critics Christy Lemire and Wade Major review this weekend’s new movie releases on streaming and on demand platforms.

Critic Reacts To Latest Film Featuring Bruce Willis Following Actor’s Aphasia Diagnosis And Retirement Announcement

FilmWeek Bruce Willis Fortress 2 4.29.22 Listen • 4:45

The new film “Fortress: Sniper’s Eye” is a sequel to an action film released last year. It’s the latest release featuring actor Bruce Willis, and it comes following his family’s announcement that he is retiring from acting due to cognitive health decline. The condition Willis has been diagnosed with is known as Aphasia. The Los Angeles Times released an in-depth report about Willis’ cognitive state on sets over the last couple years, which paints a disturbing picture of the actor’s time on recent sets. FilmWeek critic Wade Major talks with Larry about the latest release.

We talked about the announcement that Willis would retire due to his declining cognitive health on AirTalk. During that conversation, Larry spoke with an expert about Aphasia and how families can recognize the symptoms and potentially respond. You can listen to the segment here .

Are Theater Owners Feeling Optimistic About The Future? John Horn Reports From CinemaCon

FilmWeek Feature CinemaCon 4.29.22 Listen • 10:00

CinemaCon is an annual convention in Las Vegas for movie theater owners. The pandemic forced its cancellation two years ago, and it had a fraction of its usual attendees last year. But this year’s edition was filled with thousands of exhibitors. Every studio screened clips (and sometimes entire movies) from their coming releases. The convention wrapped up Thursday night. Among those attending was KPCC’s John Horn. And he brought us this report from the convention.

