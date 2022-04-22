FilmWeek: ‘The Unbearable Weight Of Massive Talent,’ ‘The Northman,’ ‘The Bad Guys,’ And More

FilmWeek Reviews 4.22.22 Listen • 30:02

Guest host John Horn and KPCC film critics Amy Nicholson , Peter Rainer and Charles Solomon review this weekend’s new movie releases on streaming and on demand platforms.

Robert Eggers On Using Research And Sound To Transport Audiences Into A Viking Era In ‘The Northman’

FilmWeek Feature Robert Eggers 4.22.22 Listen • 8:30

“The Northman” is set in the age of Vikings, a common theme in popular entertainment today. It stars Alexander Skarsgard, Anya Taylor Joy and Nicole Kidman. Robert Eggers co-wrote and directed the film, which is very different from some of his past projects, including “The Lighthouse.” John Horn talked with Eggers about the inspiration for the film and how it came together. “The Northman” is rated R and in theaters now.

Nicolas Cage On Playing Himself In ‘The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent’

FilmWeek Feature Nicolas Cage 4.22.22 Listen • 10:59

“The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent” is full of action, crime and comedy and it stars none other than Nicolas Cage, as himself or a sensationalized version of himself along with an alter ego of sorts. Pedro Pascal and Tiffany Haddish also star. Tom Gormican co-wrote and directed the film. John Horn talked with Cage about making the film and the challenge of playing different versions of himself. It’s rated R and in theaters now.

