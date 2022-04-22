FilmWeek: ‘The Unbearable Weight Of Massive Talent,’ ‘The Northman,’ ‘The Bad Guys,’ And More
Guest host John Horn and KPCC film critics Amy Nicholson, Peter Rainer and Charles Solomon review this weekend’s new movie releases on streaming and on demand platforms.
- “The Unbearable Weight Of Massive Talent,” Wide Release
- “The Northman,” Wide Release
- “The Bad Guys,” Wide Release
- “The Duke,” The Landmark [West LA]; expands to select Laemmle theaters on April 29
- “They Call Me Magic,” Streaming on Apple TV+
- “Pompo The Cinephile,” In Theaters April 27 [Subbed] and April 28 [Dubbed] only
- “Petite Maman,” The Landmark [West LA] and AMC The Grove 14, expands to Laemmle theaters starting later this month.
- “Saturday Fiction,” Laemmle’s Playhouse 7 [Pasadena] & Royal Theater [West LA]
- “Charlotte,” Laemmle’s Theaters April 22
- “Bubble,” Netflix on April 28
Robert Eggers On Using Research And Sound To Transport Audiences Into A Viking Era In ‘The Northman’
“The Northman” is set in the age of Vikings, a common theme in popular entertainment today. It stars Alexander Skarsgard, Anya Taylor Joy and Nicole Kidman. Robert Eggers co-wrote and directed the film, which is very different from some of his past projects, including “The Lighthouse.” John Horn talked with Eggers about the inspiration for the film and how it came together. “The Northman” is rated R and in theaters now.
Nicolas Cage On Playing Himself In ‘The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent’
“The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent” is full of action, crime and comedy and it stars none other than Nicolas Cage, as himself or a sensationalized version of himself along with an alter ego of sorts. Pedro Pascal and Tiffany Haddish also star. Tom Gormican co-wrote and directed the film. John Horn talked with Cage about making the film and the challenge of playing different versions of himself. It’s rated R and in theaters now.