FilmWeek: ‘Fantastic Beasts,’ ‘Navalny,’ ‘Paris, 13th District’ And More

FilmWeek Reviews 4.15.22 Listen • 30:32

Larry Mantle and KPCC film critics Tim Cogshell and Claudia Puig review this weekend’s new movie releases on streaming and on demand platforms.

Putin Adversary Russian Corruption And Disinformation Head On In Thriller Style Doc ‘Navalny’

FilmWeek Feature Navalny 4.15.22 Listen • 19:02

The new film “Navalny,” a thriller style documentary from Director Daniel Roher, follows anti-Putin dissident Alexei Navalny as he works with a Bulgarian investigative journalist to identify the men who poisoned him in August 2020, nearly killing him.

The movie tracks Navalny as he pieces together not only how Putin tried to assassinate him but also how Russia’s own corruption becomes one of his best tools for Navalny to confront the people hired to do the job. Just as it is spreading lies and disinformation about its invasion of Ukraine, the Kremlin has denounced the documentary as fictional CIA propaganda. Navalny returned to Russia in early 2021 and was immediately jailed. The Kremlin recently gave Navalny a nine-year sentence for embezzlement. The film is rated R. It’s on CNN and CNN+ starting April 24.