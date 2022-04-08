FilmWeek: ‘Ambulance,’ ‘Sonic The Hedgehog 2,’ ‘Return To Space,’ And More
FilmWeek: ‘Ambulance,’ ‘Sonic The Hedgehog 2,’ ‘Return To Space,’ And More
FilmWeek Reviews 4.8.22
Larry Mantle and KPCC film critics Christy Lemire and Andy Klein review this weekend’s new movie releases on streaming and on demand platforms.
- “Ambulance,” Wide Release
- “Sonic The Hedgehog 2,” Wide Release
- “Aline,” Wide Release
- “All The Old Knives,” In select theaters; Streaming on Amazon Prime Video
- “Agent Game,” In select theaters (including Galaxy Theatres Mission Grove [Riverside])
- “Julia,” HBO Max
- “Donbass,” Laemmle’s Monica Film Center [Santa Monica]
- “Memoria,” The Landmark Nuart Theatre [West LA]
- “¡Viva Maestro!,” The Landmark [West LA]; expands to additional theaters in the coming weeks; streaming starting May 24 [including Apple TV Plus and Amazon Prime Video]
- “Return To Space,” Netflix
Yahya Abdul-Mateen II: From City Planning Architect To Star Of Michael Bay’s ‘Ambulance’
FilmWeek Yahya Abdul-Mateen II Interview 4.8.22
The new action drama “Ambulance” from Director Michael Bay stars Jake Gylenhaal and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II. KPCC’s John Horn sat down with Abdul-Mateen in 2019. They discuss his unconventional start in acting and his roles in major productions like the hit limited series “Watchmen.” The HBO series was largely credited with shining a light on the 1921 Tulsa Massacre. “Ambulance” is in theaters now. It’s rated R.