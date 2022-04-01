©2022 Southern California Public Radio
Member-supported news for Southern California
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support for KPCC comes from:
Become a KPCC Sponsor
Filmweek with Larry Mantle
FilmWeek

FilmWeek: ‘Morbius,’ ‘Tony Hawk: Until The Wheels Fall Off,’ ‘The Bubble’ And More

Ways to Subscribe
Dr. Michael Morbius (Jared Leto) in Columbia Pictures' MORBIUS.
Courtesy of Sony Pictures / EPK
Dr. Michael Morbius (Jared Leto) in Columbia Pictures' MORBIUS.

FilmWeek: ‘Morbius,’ ‘Tony Hawk: Until The Wheels Fall Off,’ ‘The Bubble’ And More

FW Reviews 4.1.22

Larry Mantle and KPCC film critics Wade Major, Lael Loewenstein and Charles Solomon review this weekend’s new movie releases on streaming and on demand platforms.

In ‘Until The Wheels Come Off’ Doc, Tony Hawk Grapples With Growing Older And Identity Consumed By Skating 

FW In Until The Wheels Come Off Doc Tony Hawk Grapples With Growing Older 4.1.22

Tony Hawk and skateboarding are almost synonymous. Can you really have one without the other? Even now, in his 50s, the legendary skateboarder is still pushing boundaries in the sport. The new documentary “Tony Hawk: Until The Wheels Come Off” explores Hawk’s deep-rooted connection to skating and how it’s impacted other aspects of his life. KPCC’s John Horn talked with Director Sam Jones about the film, which premieres on HBO April 5.

FilmWeek
Stay Connected