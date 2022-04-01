FilmWeek: ‘Morbius,’ ‘Tony Hawk: Until The Wheels Fall Off,’ ‘The Bubble’ And More
Larry Mantle and KPCC film critics Wade Major, Lael Loewenstein and Charles Solomon review this weekend’s new movie releases on streaming and on demand platforms.
- “Morbius,” Wide Release
- “Tony Hawk: Until The Wheels Fall Off,” HBO and HBO Max April 5
- “Ahed’s Knee,” Laemmle’s Royal, Town Center 5 [Encino] & Glendale Theater
- “Apollo 10½: A Space Age Childhood,” Netflix
- “Gagarine,” Laemmle’s NoHo7 [North Hollywood], Claremont 5 & Town Center 5 [Encino]
- “The Contractor,” Wide Release; VOD
- “The Bubble,” Netflix
- “Jane by Charlotte,” Laemmle’s Playhouse 7 [Pasadena]; expands to additional Laemmle theaters on April 8
- “The Rose Maker,” Select Laemmle Theaters
- “The Devil You Know,” In select AMC theaters (check your local listings)
- “Better Nate Than Ever,” Streaming on Disney Plus
In ‘Until The Wheels Come Off’ Doc, Tony Hawk Grapples With Growing Older And Identity Consumed By Skating
Tony Hawk and skateboarding are almost synonymous. Can you really have one without the other? Even now, in his 50s, the legendary skateboarder is still pushing boundaries in the sport. The new documentary “Tony Hawk: Until The Wheels Come Off” explores Hawk’s deep-rooted connection to skating and how it’s impacted other aspects of his life. KPCC’s John Horn talked with Director Sam Jones about the film, which premieres on HBO April 5.