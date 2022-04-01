FilmWeek: ‘Morbius,’ ‘Tony Hawk: Until The Wheels Fall Off,’ ‘The Bubble’ And More

FW Reviews 4.1.22 Listen • 31:34

Larry Mantle and KPCC film critics Wade Major , Lael Loewenstein and Charles Solomon review this weekend’s new movie releases on streaming and on demand platforms.

In ‘Until The Wheels Come Off’ Doc, Tony Hawk Grapples With Growing Older And Identity Consumed By Skating

FW In Until The Wheels Come Off Doc Tony Hawk Grapples With Growing Older 4.1.22 Listen • 18:00

Tony Hawk and skateboarding are almost synonymous. Can you really have one without the other? Even now, in his 50s, the legendary skateboarder is still pushing boundaries in the sport. The new documentary “Tony Hawk: Until The Wheels Come Off” explores Hawk’s deep-rooted connection to skating and how it’s impacted other aspects of his life. KPCC’s John Horn talked with Director Sam Jones about the film, which premieres on HBO April 5.