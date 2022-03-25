FilmWeek: ‘The Lost City,’ ‘Everything Everywhere All At Once,’ ‘Writing With Fire’ And More
Larry Mantle and KPCC film critics Amy Nicholson and Peter Rainer review this weekend’s new movie releases on streaming and on demand platforms. FilmWeek: ‘The Lost City,’ ‘Everything Everywhere All At Once,’ ‘Writing With Fire’ And More
- “The Lost City,” Wide Release
- "Nitram,” Laemmle’s Glendale & Laemmle’s Royal (West LA) on March 30; VOD; Streaming on AMC+
- "Writing With Fire," Airing on local PBS stations March 28 at 7:00 PM; Streaming on the PBS Video App; VOD (including iTunes & Google Play)
- "Everything Everywhere All At Once,” In select theaters, including AMC Burbank 16 & The Landmark (West LA)
- "7 Days," In select theaters, including the Alamo Drafthouse (DTLA) & AMC Universal CityWalk Hollywood 19 (Universal City)
- “Mothering Sunday,” The Landmark Theatre (West LA) on March 25 & AMC The Grove 14 (La Brea); Expands to Laemmle Theaters starting April 1
- “You Are Not My Mother,” In select theaters, including Laemmle’s Glendale Theater & The Laemmle Virtual Cinema; VOD
- “Infinite Storm,” Wide Release
- “King Otto,” Laemmle’s Royal Theater (West LA)