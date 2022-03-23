AirTalk’s FilmWeek: 2022 Oscar Preview

It’s been a big year for films! Jane Campion’s Netflix western “Power of The Dog” leads the way with 12 nominations, including Best Picture and Best Director. Trailing close behind is the sci-fi blockbuster “Dune” which snagged 10 nominations. The film had a simultaneous release in theaters and on HBO Max, a controversial decision Director Denis Villeneuve wasn’t happy about. Other Best Picture nominees in addition to those two films: “CODA,” “Belfast,” “Licorice Pizza,” “Drive My Car,” “Don’t Look Up,” “King Richard,” “West Side Story” and “Nightmare Alley.” Other categories covered include Best Animated Feature, Best Documentary Feature, Best Supporting Actress, and more!

There’s so much to talk about! Join Larry and our top-notch critics just days before the 94th Academy Awards ceremony, as they break down the major categories and nominations and offer their hot takes, praise and even eyerolls. You can find the full list of nominees here .

Our critics for the 20th annual Film Week Academy Awards Preview are:

