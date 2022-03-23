©2022 Southern California Public Radio
Member-supported news for Southern California
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support for KPCC comes from:
Become a KPCC Sponsor
Filmweek with Larry Mantle
FilmWeek

AirTalk’s FilmWeek: 2022 Oscar Preview

Ways to Subscribe
Oscar statuettes backstage during the 89th Annual Academy Awards on Feb. 26, 2017 in Hollywood, Calif.

AirTalk’s FilmWeek: 2022 Oscar Preview

It’s been a big year for films! Jane Campion’s Netflix western “Power of The Dog” leads the way with 12 nominations, including Best Picture and Best Director. Trailing close behind is the sci-fi blockbuster “Dune” which snagged 10 nominations. The film had a simultaneous release in theaters and on HBO Max, a controversial decision Director Denis Villeneuve wasn’t happy about. Other Best Picture nominees in addition to those two films: “CODA,” “Belfast,” “Licorice Pizza,” “Drive My Car,” “Don’t Look Up,” “King Richard,” “West Side Story” and “Nightmare Alley.” Other categories covered include Best Animated Feature, Best Documentary Feature, Best Supporting Actress, and more!

There’s so much to talk about! Join Larry and our top-notch critics just days before the 94th Academy Awards ceremony, as they break down the major categories and nominations and offer their hot takes, praise and even eyerolls. You can find the full list of nominees here.

Our critics for the 20th annual Film Week Academy Awards Preview are:

Round One

1) Best Animated Feature:

2) Best  Documentary Feature:

3) Best Supporting Actress:

Round Two

 4) Best Adapted Screenplay:

5) Best Original Screenplay:

6) Best Supporting Actor:

7) Best Actress:

Round Three

8) Best Actor:

9) Best Directing:

10) Best Picture:

  • Belfast
  • CODA
  • Don’t Look Up
  • Drive My Car
  • Dune
  • King Richard
  • Licorice Pizza
  • Nightmare Alley
  • The Power of the Dog
  • West Side Story
FilmWeek
Stay Connected