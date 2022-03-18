FilmWeek: ‘The Outfit,’ ‘Phoenix Rising,’ ‘Deep Water’ And More

FW Reviews 3.18.22 Listen • 32:32

Larry Mantle and KPCC film critics Tim Cogshell , Lael Loewenstein and Charles Solomon review this weekend’s new movie releases on streaming and on demand platforms.

Director, Star Of ‘Master’ On How The Film Reflects Today’s Society And The Use Of Horror To Tell Stories About Race

FW Director Mariama Diallo And Actress Regina Hall on Master 3.18.22 Listen • 17:02

The new film “Master” takes a page right out of Jordan Peele's playbook, emulating films like “Get Out” that use horror to reflect the Black experience in predominantly white spaces. In “Master,” that space is a prestigious college named Ancaster, a stand-in for Yale located not far from Salem, Massachusetts (and yes, there might be witches on campus, too). The film follows an incoming freshman, played by Zoe Renee, and a head of a residence hall known as a ‘Master,’ played by Regina Hall. The two Black women work through parallel and sinister experiences. KPCC’s John Horn talked with Hall along with Writer and Director Mariama Diallo about making the movie. It’s rated R. It’s showing in select theaters and available on Amazon Prime Video.